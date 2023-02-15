J-Lo Just Got a Tattoo For Ben For Their 1st Valentine’s Day as Husband & Wife—See Her Ink

True love. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s first Valentine’s Day as a married couple (!!) was permanently memorable. The “On the Floor” singer revealed how she and the Argo director celebrated the day of romance on her Instagram.

The Hustlers star used her OnTheJLo newsletter to break the news that she and Ben had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. She described the wonderful details of the wedding: about how they arrived and how it was all so sudden for her. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.” The couple married for a second time at Ben’s estate in Georgia later on August 19, 2022.

So how did J-Lo and Ben spend their Valentine’s Day together? Read more below to find out.

How did Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck spend Valentine’s Day together?

How did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend Valentine’s Day together? They got inked up! The Shotgun Wedding star showed off her new tattoo dedicated to her husband. She captioned the carousel of photos, “Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming to her newsletter, #OnTheJLo, soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #THISISMENOW” The slideshow also showed a photo of Ben’s own tattoo dedicated to their relationship which features two arrows crossing over each other with the letters “J” and “B” — seemingly standing for “Jennifer” and “Ben.” Cute photos of the younger versions of the actors were also in the slideshow to show their growth spanning decades.

The Valentine’s Day post comes days after Ben and Jen’s first Super Bowl ad together where Ben works at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive thru and gets interrupted by his wife. It also comes weeks after the couple went viral after their supposed argument at the Grammys. During the Grammys broadcast, which took place on February 5, 2023, a TikTok of the couple also showed how Ben reacted to the songs that were performed on stage versus his wife. “Ben Affleck wants to go home Jen. Everyone in this video looks like they are vibing to a different song 😂,” a Twitter user said. Though J-Lo seemed to poke fun at her husband’s meme-ry. After the awards show, she posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Always the best time with my love, my husband 🤍”

A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight on February 6, 2023, that Ben was up working on some projects before the awards show. “Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired,” the source said. “He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self.”

According to TikTok user @almostannna, who sat next to Bennifer at the awards show, on February 8, 2023, J-Lo was actually showing Ben the viral memes as the awards show was going on. “J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like ‘Oh my god honey look at this meme circulating about you,’” the TikToker says in her video. “[Ben] was like, ‘Oh god this again,’” she claims he responded. “Like he knew during the performance that he was a meme but he also chose not to change his expression, and I love how unbothered that is,” @almostannna claims in her video. She also recalled J.Lo and Ben were “lovey dovey” throughout the whole show.

The source also told Entertainment Tonight on February 9, 2023, that the newlywed couple isn’t actually that bothered by the memes. “Jen and Ben are both aware of the memes of Ben circulating,” the source says. “She had shown him a few photos that night and he just brushed it off. He is not fazed by what the internet has to say about him.” The source added, “They are not paying too much attention to them. Jen actually thinks some of the memes are funny.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

