J-Lo & Ben’s 2nd Wedding Will Be ‘All About’ Her—Here Are the Famous Guests Attending & Where It’ll Be

Wedding bells are ringing…again! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding is bigger than ever. The Argo director and the “On the Floor” singer are having a second wedding on the weekend of August 19, 2022, after their spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.

Ben and J-Lo have come a long way since they first met and their second wedding will make all their dreams come true. The couple first met on the set of Gigil where they both starred in 2001. Bennifer was the ‘It’ couple of the early 2000s and they got engaged for the first time in 2003. However, many setbacks postponed the wedding that was scheduled for 2004. In 2005, Jennifer and Ben announced that they would cancel the wedding and their engagement in 2004. “As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it,” the insider said in a report published by Page Six on Wednesday, June 16. “Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things.”

However, things got back on track when Ben and Jennifer reunited in 2021 after sixteen years apart. The pair rekindled their relationship in April 2021 following J-Lo’s split from Alex Rodriguez, whom she broke up with after four years together. At this time, Ben was already divorced from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, in which they were together from 2005 to 2018.

Ben proposed to J-Lo in April 2022. In an installment of her OntheJLo fan newsletter, J-Lo revealed that she and Affleck were engaged again. “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.” She continued, “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES,’” she wrote. Lopez continued, “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

The Hustlers star also used her OnTheJLo newsletter to break the news that she and Ben had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. She described the wonderful details of the wedding: about how they arrived and how it was all so sudden for her. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

The two then headed to Paris, France for their honeymoon with their kids. Ben has three kids with Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. Jennifer, for her part, has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony: Emme and Maximilian, 14. The two lovebirds had a romantic time together. Eyewitnesses said that the newlyweds “were like two teens on a park bench — very loving, very attentive,” the witness says. “There weren’t a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren’t distracted. It was just them.” The source continued, “Whether it was holding hands, a caress, touching one another on the back … they never let go of one another. They were like two bees stuck in honey.”

However, one wedding is not enough for the power couple! The two are reportedly marrying a second time around more family and friends. According to Page Six, the wedding will be even more extravagant, “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.” Read down below on where and when the second wedding will be taking place and who is invited to the second wedding.

When is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding will be held on the weekend of August 19, 2022. According to Page Six, the second wedding will be held for three days. There will be a rehearsal dinner on Friday, and the actual ceremony will take place on Saturday. On Sunday, the wedding will conclude with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

Where is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding will take place at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia—an hour outside of Savannah, Georgia.The home 87 acres and the main house has 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 6,000 sq ft of living space, according to TMZ. Ben tried selling the home for about $8 million in 2019 before pulling it off the market.

Ben’s estate reportedly has two large houses, one at 6,000 square feet and another at 10,00 square feet, and a cottage dubbed “The Summer Cottage.”

News of the estate wedding comes after Ben reportedly put his Los Angeles bachelor pad in the market. Ben bought the estate for $19 million in 2018 after his divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalized. Ben’s bachelor pad is located just a mile away from where his ex-wife lives with their three kids. According to Dirt.com , the home is 13,500 sq. ft with a spacious lawn, a swimming pool with a slide, an outdoor kitchen and poolside guest house complete with its own kitchenette and a bathroom. The Argo director is selling it for $30 million, making an $11 million profit from when he first bought it. J-Lo and Ben are currently out shopping for $50 million homes in the Los Angeles area to accommodate their blended families.

Who are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding guests?

The only two people who attended Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s first wedding in Las Vegas were Jennifer’s child Emme, 14, and Ben’s daughter, Seraphina, 13. Ben warned his ex-wife and his family last minute of the wedding, but most didn’t attend. “Ben did tell [Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.”

However, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding will be full of family and of course, star studded. According to Page Six, friends like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Drea de Matteo will all be in attendance, as well as Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck. Everyone in J-Lo and Ben’s blended family will be there: Ben’s kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10, and Jennifer’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony: Emme and Maximilian, 14. According to Hollywood Life, the two invited J-Lo’s family that lives in her hometown New York City, “They had some loose ends related to the wedding to sew up, including a food tasting, and also work out some travel arrangement details with their people there.”

Who is designing Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress?

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress is reportedly designed by Ralph Lauren, according to Page Six. During Ben’s 50th birthday in New York City, J-Lo had altercations for the dress, according to an insider to Hollywood Life.

J-Lo wore the same white dress for her Las Vegas wedding on the movie poster of Jersey Girl. The two starred in the movie together in 2004. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she said in a video of her newsletter OntheJLo. The original dress is designed by Alexander McQueen and features textured floral jacquard fabric, a jewel neckline, a corseted bodice, and a gathered full skirt.