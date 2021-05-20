J-Lo & Ben Affleck Just Reunited Again in LA & Things Are Getting ‘Very Intense’

It looks like there’s yet another Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion taking place in Los Angeles! The pair, who have been fueling rumors of a rekindled romance since April, are said to have “spent time” together in the city of angels again during the week of May 17, according to a source who spoke to E! News.

J-Lo, 52, reportedly traveled from Miami to L.A. to reunite with her rumored flame. “She came out to L.A. and they saw each other,” the insider told E! News on Thursday, May 20. “They were excited to reunite after being apart for a few days. She had a break in her work schedule and wanted to see him again.” The source noted that while J-Lo “had to leave to go back to Miami for work,” she and the Argo producer, 48, “plan to see each other again soon.”

The insider continued, “It’s all very new and exciting even though they have known each other forever. It’s been fun to get to know each other all over again. They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going.”

News of J-Lo and Ben’s latest reunion in L.A. comes less than two weeks after reports the duo went on vacation together in Montana for a week leading up to Mother’s Day in May. “It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure,” an insider shared with Us Weekly on May 20.

The source went on to note that Ben and Jen—who previously dated and got engaged before their split in 2004—have now “fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure.”

Ben and Jen’s weeklong getaway came just one month after J-Lo announced her split from Alex Rodriguez, 45, after four years together. The exes, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, confirmed they called off their engagement in a joint statement in April.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

