Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Still ‘Have a Lot of Love For Each Other’ Amid Reunion Rumors

Since their reunion, fans have wanted to know more about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s relationship in 2021. Are they friends? Are they back together? What’s the deal?

Well, according to a source for People on Saturday, May 1, J-Lo and Ben are not back together but that doesn’t mean they don’t have “a lot of love for each other.” “They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other.”

Speculation about J-Lo and Ben’s relationship came after Page Six reported on Friday, April 30, that the former couple have been “spending” time together since the Selena star’s split from Alex Rodriguez in April. The newspaper reported that Ben has hung out at least three times at J-Lo’s $28 million house in Los Angeles. To keep their meetups a secret, Ben is picked up in a white Escalade SUV at the Hotel Bel-Air by J-Lo’s security and driven to the “On the Floor” singer’s home, where he stays for a few hours before he’s returned to his car at the Hotel Bel-Air parking garage. Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” Page Six’s insider said.

News of J-Lo and Ben’s hangouts came after the Oscar winner was photographed in a T-shirt with a green backpack as he exited a white Escalade SUV. J-Lo was seen in the same car wearing sunglasses, hoop earrings and a nude lip. Page Six’s source also notes that Bennifer is not back together. “They are friends…they’ve never not been,” the insider said.

J-Lo and Ben’s hangouts come two weeks after she and A-Rod confirmed that they had split after four years together. The former couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said statement to the Today show at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

A week after their breakup, on April 23, J-Lo and A-Rod were photographed at restaurant at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, the same spot they had their first date in 2017. (Hotel Bel-Air is also where Ben is picked up by J-Lo’s security.) A source told People at the time that the dinner wasn’t romantic and was for A-Rod and J-Lo to “talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way.” “Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends,” the insider continued.

J-Lo and Ben, who starred together in movies like Jersey Girl and Gigli, got engaged in 2002 months after J-Lo announced her divorce from her husband at the time, Cris Judd. The couple ended their engagement in 2004 but have remained friends. For InStyle’s May 2021 cover, Ben talked about what it’s been like to see his ex “getting the credit she deserves” in her career after all these years. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” he said.

He continued, “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January 2021, Ben recalled the sexism and racism that J-Lo experienced while they were together. “People were so fucking mean about her—sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious shit was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said,” Affleck said. “Now it’s like, she’s lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished—as well she fucking should be! I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez’s career and being who she is at 50 years old today.”

For more about J-Lo’s love life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs J-Lo’s never-before-sseen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

