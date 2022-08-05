J-Lo & Ben Are Taking Time ‘Apart’ After Their Wedding—Here’s How It Makes Them ‘Stronger’

A dream situation. After almost two weeks of very special and extravagant events, many fans are asking: What is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship like after their wedding? It seems like it’s still going strong even when they are apart.

A source told Hollywood Life on August 5, 2022, that they enjoy each other more when they’re apart. “The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source said. “They actually believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money. It is a win-win situation. They are always talking, texting, FaceTiming, and even camming when they are apart working. And the time that they spend away from each other makes reuniting again that much better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what,”

Another source told the outlet that they totally get each other and are mindful about their time. “They completely understand that there are going to be times when they can’t always be together,” they said. “It’s something they’ve both acknowledged and discussed in great lengths throughout their relationship so it’s nothing new. Sure, being apart so soon after their wedding isn’t ideal. But they know they have their whole lives ahead of them and are loving every minute of the journey.”

In her wedding announcement, J-Lo described the details of her wedding with Ben in her newsletter OntheJLo on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

J-Lo and Ben’s blended family seems to be getting along though most did not attend the wedding. Ben’s daughter Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.” The only children in attendance were Jennifer’s child, Emme, 14, and Ben’s daughter Seraphina, 13. Though Violet was absent, the whole family tagged along J-Lo and Ben’s Honeymoon in Paris and celebrated J-Lo’s 53rd birthday with a special dinner. In pictures obtained by HollywoodLife on July 26, 2022, J-Lo can be seen embracing her step-daughter in a hug.

Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner welcomed J-Lo into the family with open arms. A source close to the family told HollywoodLife that on July 25, 2022, Jen “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers.” J-Lo felt “really touched” by the gesture. The source continued that the Marry Me actress “thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married.“ The source added that J-Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

For more about J-Lo's life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the "Jenny on the Block" singer's career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony.

