J-Lo Was in ‘Tears’ When Ben Asked Her to Marry Him—Here’s the Unexpected Way He Proposed

Bride-to-be! Jennifer Lopez’s Ben Affleck proposal story has finally been revealed—and, like all things Bennifer, it’s as sweet as you’d expect.

The Marry Me actress, 52, opened up about the Argo producer’s proposal on April 12, 2022, in an installment of her “On the JLo” fan newsletter, just days after revealing that she and Affleck were engaged again. The couple previously dated from 2002 to 2004 and got engaged in 2003. Nearly two decades after they called it quits, the couple rekindled their romance in 2021—and now, they’re planning to head to the altar once again after a proposal that involved none other than a “bubble bath.”

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.”

The Hustlers star went on to describe the moment she accepted Affleck’s proposal. “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES,'” she wrote. Lopez continued, “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

Lopez also gushed about how “lucky” she felt to get a “second chance at true love” with Affleck, years after his first proposal. At the time, Affleck proposed with a pink diamond ring. This time around, however, the Deep Water actor proposed with a green diamond engagement ring, which also featured two smaller diamonds set on the side. “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be,” Lopez said of the ring, which you can see here.

