Fans Think J-Lo & Ben Affleck May Be Moving in Together After She Was Seen Doing This in His City

Ever since they rekindled their relationship, Bennifer fans have wondered if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will move in together. Well, it looks like we may be seeing some plans to do so beginning to take form!

Jennifer, 51, was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday, June 4, after spending the day with Ben, 48, at his home in Brentwood, according to TMZ. The Hustlers star’s visit to the west coast comes just weeks after the Argo producer traveled to Miami to spend some time with her in her city. But it looks like J-Lo’s reason for coming to Ben’s side of town wasn’t just to visit her rumored flame: The “In The Morning” singer was also reportedly touring schools, leading some fans to believe that she’s considering a move to the L.A. area with her kids.

J-Lo’s kids, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, currently attend school in Miami, which is also a home base for their father and mom Jennifer’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony. While the twins previously attended in-person classes, they switched to remote learning amid the pandemic, TMZ reports. Ben, meanwhile, has three children of his own—Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9—whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in L.A.

While neither Ben nor Jennifer have indicated whether they really plan to move in with one another anytime soon, a source who spoke to Page Six notes that J-Lo is making her children a “priority” when it comes to any big decisions like these. “She has to ensure that she is taking her children into account,” the insider told the site. “They are her priority.”

