J-Lo & Ben Are Planning on ‘Moving in Together’ a Year After She Bought a House With A-Rod

Shacking up. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan to move in together three months after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 8, J-Lo and Ben have been “spending almost every night together” since they reunited in April and they cold be living together “very soon.” The insider said, “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working. They plan on moving in together very soon.”

The news comes three months after J-Lo and A-Rod, who got engaged in March 2019, split in April after four years of dating. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple said in a statement to the Today show at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The report also comes almost a year after J-Lo and A-Rod bought a $32.5 million home in Miami. According to property records obtained by The New York Post, the former couple bought the home on August 19, 2020. The waterfront estate is located on Star Island, which is also the home of celebrities like Shaq and Gloria Estefan. The mansion, which is 14,000 square feet and was built in 1993, has 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, as well as a pool with a jacuzzi, cabana bath, bar and private, 100-foot-long wood dock near the Atlantic Ocean. Other details include an industrial-style chef’s kitchen, panoramic sunset views featuring the Biscayne Bay and Miami Skyline, an elevator, a library, a den and a wine room.

News broke in June that J-Lo had moved from Miami to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck. Before her move to L.A., where she owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, she had lived in Miami for years, given that the city is the base for both A-Rod and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, whom she shares her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with.

A source told Us Weekly in July that J-Lo and Ben, who got engaged in 2002 and split in 2004, are “both thrilled” at “how seamlessly” they’ve come back together. “The past few months have been a real whirlwind,” the source said. “They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”

The insider also noted that J-Lo and Ben don’t agree with claims “they’re rushing things.” The source said, “It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months. As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about.”

The insider continued, “There’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work. Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around.”

