Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Went on Vacation Together Weeks After Her Split From A-Rod

Is Bennifer back on? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on a Montana vacation together weeks after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

People reported on Monday, May 10, that J-Lo and Ben spent “several days” together in Montana at a resort in Big Sky, where Ben has a home. “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” a source said. People also reported that Ben and J-Lo were pictured in a car together in Montana, with Ben behind the wheel and J-Lo in the driver’s seat. After their vacation, Ben and J-Lo were seen arriving back in Los Angeles together on Saturday, May 8, on a private jet.

According to TMZ, J-Lo and Ben stayed in Bozeman, Montana, and when they arrived at LAX’s Signature Terminal together, they both took the same SUV and drove to J-Lo’s Bel-Air house. A source also told TMZ that J-Lo and Ben looked “very much like a couple.” E! News reported that J-Lo and Ben spent week at the Yellowstone Club in Montana together after filming separate appearances at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on May 2. “They were alone,” the insider said. “Just the two of them.”

J-Lo and Ben’s vacation comes after Page Six reported in April that the former couple have been “spending” time together since the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s breakup with A-Rod. The newspaper reported at the time that Ben has hung out at least three times at J-Lo’s $28 million house in Los Angeles. To keep their meetups a secret, Ben is picked up in a white Escalade SUV at the Hotel Bel-Air by J-Lo’s security and driven to the “On the Floor” singer’s home, where he stays for a few hours before he’s returned to his car at the Hotel Bel-Air parking garage. Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” Page Six’s insider said.

J-Lo and Affleck were first photographed in April in the same SUV after their secret meetup. Affleck was seen in a T-shirt with a green backpack as he exited the white Escalade SUV, while J-Lo was seen in the same car wearing sunglasses, hoop earrings and a nude lip. Page Six’s source also notes that Bennifer is not back together. “They are friends…they’ve never not been,” the insider said. Their reunion came less than a month after J-Lo announced her breakup from A-Rod.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple said in a statement to the Today show at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

J-Lo and Ben, who starred together in movies like Jersey Girl and Gigli, got engaged in 2002 months after J-Lo announced her divorce from her husband at the time, Cris Judd. The couple ended their engagement in 2004 but have remained friends. For InStyle’s May 2021 cover, Ben talked about what it’s been like to see his ex “getting the credit she deserves” in her career after all these years. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” he said.

He continued, “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

