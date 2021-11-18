J-Lo Just Hinted at Whether She Wants to Marry Ben After Getting Divorced a ‘Few Times’

Now that they’re officially back together, there’s only one major question Bennifer fans are asking: Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married? The exes-turned-lovers were already engaged once before calling it quits in 2004, and in the years they spent apart, they’ve each had their fair share of failed marriages. But for J-Lo, it sounds like this hasn’t stopped her from still believing in “happily ever after.”

During an appearance on the TODAY show on November 18, 2021, the Hustlers alum was asked about whether she’d ever get married again—and she didn’t rule it out. “I don’t know,” the 52-year-old star said while promoting her romantic comedy Marry Me (where she stars opposite actor Owen Wilson and Colombian singer Maluma). “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times,” she told host Hoda Kotb. “I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%.”

Now, as for whether that “happily ever after” could end in marriage to Ben, sources say that it very well may. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly in August 2021, J-Lo and Ben, who dated from 2001 to 2004 before getting back together in 2021, are “seriously talking about getting married,” as they “are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time.” The insider also noted that Ben views J-Lo as the “one that got away” and is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”

Previously, a separate source told HollywoodLife in June 2021 that J-Lo and Ben are “rushing” to get engaged a second time. “Jen has been prepared for a wedding for quite a while because that was what was going to happen with Alex and now that her relationship with Ben is so hot and heavy, she would 1,000 percent say yes if Ben were to pop the question to her again,” the insider told the publication at the time.

The source went on to reveal that J-Lo and Ben’s family and friends are supportive of another engagement between the pair. “Everyone in Jen and Ben’s world would be very happy if they decided to get engaged and married,” the insider explained. “All of that will happen naturally just like their relationship is currently. It’s safe to say that engagement feelings are in the air and it will happen when it happens.”

“But Ben is not going to do it just to do it or if her family wants it to happen. It will happen when they both want it,” the source continued. “Their relationship is wonderful right now, so they are making the best of it and not allowing any unnecessary drama to creep in. They are busy, they are having fun and when an engagement happens, it will be the right time and a happy time for everyone.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

