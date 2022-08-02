J-Lo & Ben’s Marriage Certificate Just Leaked & It Confirms if She’s Officially Changing Her Last Name

It’s official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage certificate was just released. The two got married on July 17, 2022, and reveals all the details of the Las Vegas chapel wedding.

The marriage certificate was signed in Clark County, Nevada, and the wedding was officiated by Pastor Ryan Wolfe with Kenosha Booth as a witness. The certificate details reveal that Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynne Lopez were wedded and J-Lo would be taking her husband’s surname, making her Jennifer Affleck. The couple also listed their residences in Santa Monica, California.

TMZ first reported the news when they obtained their marriage certificate from Clark County, Nevada. In her newsletter, OntheJlo, J-Lo revealed all the details about her wedding with Ben. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

When Jennifer and Ben were first engaged in 2003, the Marry Me star hinted that she would take Ben’s surname if they got married. “I wanna know, a week after you’re married, what will your name be?” Access Hollywood’s Pat O’Brien asked her. “Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously,” she affirmed, also noting that she’ll add her new surname to her stationary. “J. Aff…doesn’t quite the same ring to it, but…,” she laughed.

J-Lo and The Last Duel star were previously together from 2001 to 2004. after meeting on the set of the rom-com Gigli. The couple ended their engagement in 2004. “I am confirming the report that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck,” J-Lo’s rep said in a statement at the time. “At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.” The couple reunited in April 2021. Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement on April 8, 2022, in Jen’s newsletter On the JLo. Jennifer was first spotted with the green engagement ring on April 7 causing rumors that the couple was engaged again after 18 years. Lopez’s sister confirmed the announcement as well on Instagram with a picture of the stunning ring writing, “So this happened. Love you @Jlo #benaffleck.” The newlyweds just spent their honeymoon in Paris, France with their children. On July 21, 2022, J-Lo and Ben were spotted at Le Matignon restaurant in Paris, France. The couple was kissing each other at the dining table in front of Ben’s daughter, Violet, 16. The two were later seen having a romantic moment on the morning of July 22, 2022. A witness spotted the two sitting on a bench for two hours while cuddling and kissing and told People about how the two were so were like two teens on a park bench — very loving, very attentive,” the eyewitness said.