J-Lo & Ben Affleck Were Just Photographed Kissing For the 1st Time Since Getting Back Together

Now that photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s kiss exist, it feels pretty safe to say that Bennifer 2.0 is here to stay. The former exes sparked rumors of a rekindled romance beginning in late April 2021 and have been photographed together a handful of times since then, but this marks the first time they’ve actually been spotted packing on the PDA. And suffice to say, we’re here for it.

The “In The Morning” singer, 51, and the Argo producer, 48, were caught kissing on camera while they were out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday, June 13. In the photos, which were first published by The New York Post’s Page Six on Monday, June 14, Ben and J-Lo can be seen passionately making out and laughing in each other’s company. As it turns out, however, the pair weren’t out to dinner alone. The couple were reportedly out celebrating J-Lo’s sister Linda Lopez’s 50th birthday and were joined by other members of the Lopez family. That even includes Jennifer’s kids, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, who also joined the couple at their table.

According to footage obtained by Page Six, J-Lo’s kids appear to be pretty comfortable around the Justice League actor—a sight that seemingly confirms Jen introduced her kids to Ben previously. In the clip, J-Lo’s son Max is the first to join them at the table when he comes over to show the pair something on his phone. Later, J-Lo’s daughter Emme joins the group.

Though they were around family, Ben and Jen still didn’t seem to hold back when it came to the PDA, as they continued to nuzzle close together and (as we imagine) whisper sweet nothings into each other’s ears. Their kiss and family dinner outing comes less than two months since they were first rumored to be dating again. Ben and Jennifer, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, first sparked speculation that they got back together after J-Lo’s split from Alex Rodriguez in late April—and clearly, they’ve been going strong since!

