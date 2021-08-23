J-Lo Was Seen Disciplining Her Kids While at Dinner With Ben Affleck & His Children

Mom mode. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s kids met for dinner at Magic Castle in Los Angeles, but first, J-Lo had to make sure her kids were on their best behavior.

J-Lo and her kids—13-year-old twins Max and Emme—and Ben and his kids—son Samuel, 9, and daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15—were all photographed at Hollywood’s famous themed restaurant, Magic Castle, on Saturday, August 21. They were also joined by Ben’s mother, Chris. Given the venue’s dress code, both families were dressed up for the occasion. Ben wore a navy suit with a pale blue button-down shirt and a black face mask, while J-Lo wore light blue shirt dress with a silver face mask. Their kids were also dressed in suits and dresses.

Before the group entered the restaurant, however, J-Lo was photographed in what looked like a disciplinary moment between her and Max. Photos showed J-Lo and Max by their car as she furrowed her eyebrows, pointed her finger and scolded him about something unclear. (See the photo here.)

A source told People on Sunday, August 22, that J-Lo and Ben wanted their kids to meet and spend time together as their relationship becomes more serious. J-Lo shares her twins with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Ben co-parents his kids with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. “Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids,” the insider said. “They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other. They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it’s back to school and work.”

The group dinner came a day after J-Lo and Ben took their kids to a performance of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Friday, August 20. The hangout also comes a week after Affleck celebrated his 49th birthday with J-Lo and Emme.

Before the birthday party, Emme and J-Lo were seen at producer Jennifer Klein’s house for her annual “Day of Indulgence” event, where they picked out several birth flower necklaces from Made by Mary jewelry for Ben’s daughters, Seraphina and Violet. According to HollywoodLife, J-Lo planned to give the necklaces to Ben’s daughters at his birthday party, but the girls weren’t there.

J-Lo and Ben, who got engaged in 2002, dated from 2001 and 2004. They reunited in 2021 after J-Lo’s split from Alex Rodriguez. A source told Page Six in June that J-Lo and Ben broke up the first time because of the different stages they were in in their life at the time, but J-Lo has always viewed Ben as “the one that got away.”

“As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it,” the source said. “Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things.”

The insider continued, “Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away. She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

