J-Lo & Ben Just Recreated That Butt Rubbing Scene From the ‘Jenny From the Block’ Video

Blast from the past. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreated that “Jenny From the Block” butt scene 19 years later. J-Lo and Ben, who dated from 2001 to 2004 and got together in 2021, were photographed in St. Tropez on Saturday, July 24, to celebrate the Selena star’s 52nd birthday.

One of the photos saw the couple on the deck of a yacht in the Mediterranean as Ben rubbed his hand on J-Lo’s butt as she laid on her stomach in a bikini. The photos seem to be a nod to an iconic scene from the music video for the “On the Floor” singer’s 2002 song, “Jenny From the Block.” In the scene, J-Lo and Ben, who were engaged at the time, were also on a yacht as Ben rubbed his hand J-Lo’s butt before kissing it and taking off her swimsuit. See the side-by-side photos here. Watch the scene at the 1:35 mark of the music video below.

The photos come after J-Lo posted her first Instagram with Ben since they got back together. The Maid in Manhattan star took to her Instagram and Twitter on Saturday to share a series of photos from her birthday vacation. Among the pictures was a shot of her and Ben kissing. The picture showed the Oscar winner with his arms around his girlfriend in a multi-colored swimsuit and a robe as they locked lips. “5 2 … what it do …,” J-Lo captioned the post.

J-Lo and Ben, who starred together in movies like Jersey Girl and Gigli, started dating in 2001. They got engaged in 2002 before their split in 2004. A source told Page Six in June that J-Lo has always seen Ben as the “one who got away” before their reunion in 2021. “Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away,” the insider said. “She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

The source continued, “As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it. Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things.”

In her 2014 memoir, True Love, J-Lo referred to her split from Ben as her “first real heartbreak” and credited her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, for helping her believe in love again. “Marc came back into my life three days after I should have been at the altar saying ‘I do’ to another man,” she wrote.

Before J-Lo and Ben went public with their relationship, the Good Will Hunting star wrote about what he admires the most about his now-girlfriend for InStyle. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” he wrote of J-Lo. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

