J-Lo Is Reportedly ‘Pissed’ Ben Talked About Being ‘Trapped’ in His Marriage With Jen Garner

Many are wondering where Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner stand after the Gone Girl actor shared that his struggles with alcoholism were triggered by feeling “trapped” in his previous marriage. His comments have sparked much backlash—and it seems that even J-Lo is among those feeling upset right now.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Lopez is reportedly “pissed” about Affleck’s candor. The actor, who is currently dating the Hustlers star, perhaps got too honest during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show on December 14, 2021. During the interview, Affleck seemed to suggest that his drinking problems started due to his marriage to Garner. “That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped,” he said. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Lopez, for her part, is reportedly frustrated by Affleck’s comments. “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this,” an insider told Page Six on December 15, 2021. “She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids,” the source added, noting of Affleck, “It’s reckless and cavalier of him.” A separate source, however, denies that Lopez is upset about her beau’s comments. “This is simply not true and the focus is on the children,” the insider shared.

As for what Garner herself made of her ex-husband’s comments, the 13 Going on 30 star reportedly felt that Affleck’s interview was “disrespectful” and a “slap in the face” to their family,” according to a December 14, 2021, report by In Touch.“ Jen isn’t particularly happy with Ben’s wording on the subject of why they divorced,” the source began. “He gave an interview saying he felt ‘trapped’ in the marriage, Jen wouldn’t have used that phrase or even opened up publicly like that. It was disrespectful.”

Garner and Affleck split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The exes share kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. “If you think about it, it’s kind of a slap in the face to Jen and their kids,” the insider concluded.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.