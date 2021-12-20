J-Lo Just Responded to Claims She’s ‘Livid’ Over Ben’s Comments About Jennifer Garner

Rumors about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce drama have been circulating ever since the Argo producer claimed that he felt “trapped” during his marriage to Garner before reuniting with his ex-fiancée—but now, J-Lo is setting the record straight.

Following claims that the Hustlers star was “pissed” and “livid” about Affleck’s comments, Lopez released a rare statement to People refuting the reports. “This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel,” the “On the Floor” singer said in her statement. “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

J-Lo, who has been dating Affleck since April 2021 following her split from Alex Rodriguez, is referring to reports by Page Six and Radar which claimed that she was upset after Affleck spoke about his marriage to Garner in an interview on The Howard Stern Show on December 14, 2021. In the interview, Affleck seemed to suggest that his drinking problems started due to his marriage to Garner. “That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped,” he said at the time. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Lopez was “pissed” about Affleck’s candor. “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this,” the insider told Page Six. “She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids,” the source added, noting of Affleck, “It’s reckless and cavalier of him.” Another source told Radar that Lopez was “livid” after Affleck seemingly broke an agreement they had. “They both agreed that they wouldn’t talk about their private lives in any depth after what happened last time they were together,” the insider alleged.

A separate source, however, denied these claims at the time, telling Page Six, “This is simply not true and the focus is on the children.” Clearly, theirs was the voice of reason.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

