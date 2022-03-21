J-Lo & Ben Are Officially Moving in Together—See Their New $50M Mansion For Their ‘Blended’ Family

New digs! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s house is officially in escrow, according to TMZ.

Lopez and Affleck have spent at least $50 million on their new home, a whopping 20,000 square foot estate in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood. You can see photos of the property here. TMZ reports that the home, which was previously opened by Texas billionaire Todd Lemkin, was initially listed at $65 million. While the couple are still working out some remaining “contingencies,” their reported purchase price of $50 million would mean that they snagged a deal on the luxurious property.

Speaking of which—the Bel-Air estate boasts some impressive amenities, including a theater, gym, pool and much more. Altogether, the mansion reportedly contains 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and multiple kitchens, making for a very comfortable experience for Lopez and Affleck. Of course, they won’t be the only ones living on the property. According to TMZ, the pair plan to make the property a home for their entire blended family.

Lopez and Affleck, who initially started dating in 2002 and got engaged before calling it quits in 2004, both have children from previous marriages. Following his split from J-Lo, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner, whom he divorced in 2018. The pair share three kids: daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. Lopez, meanwhile, moved on with singer Marc Anthony less than five months after her relationship with Affleck ended. She went on to welcomed twins Max and Emme, 14, before divorcing the artist in 2014.

After 17 years apart, Lopez and Affleck reunited following the Hustlers star’s split from former New York Yankee, Alex Rodriguez, whom she dated for several years after her divorce from Marc Anthony. News broke of their relationship in April 2021, just weeks after Lopez and Rodriguez announced their breakup.

By July 2021, sources told Us Weekly that the couple were “spending almost every night together” since they reunited and were already planning on living together “very soon.” The insider shared at the time, “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working. They plan on moving in together very soon.” Now, it looks like the wait is finally over.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.