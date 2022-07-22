J-Lo & Ben Didn’t ‘Let Go’ Of Each Other During Their Honeymoon—Here’s Where They Went

Adorable. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon is already as dreamy as we hoped! The Last Duel star and the “On the Floor” singer were spotted in Paris, France cuddling and PDA-ing it up just days after their surprise wedding.

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, J-Lo and Ben were spotted at Le Matignon restaurant in Paris, France. The couple was kissing each other at the dining table in front of Ben’s daughter, Violet, 16. The two were later seen having a romantic moment on the morning of July 22, 2022. A witness spotted the two sitting on a bench for two hours while cuddling and kissing and told People about how the two were so cute. “They were like two teens on a park bench — very loving, very attentive,” the witness says. “There weren’t a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren’t distracted. It was just them.” The source continued, “Whether it was holding hands, a caress, touching one another on the back … they never let go of one another. They were like two bees stuck in honey.”

The Marry Me actress and the Argo director got married on July 17, 2022 in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. In her wedding announcement, J-Lo gushed about the intimate details of her wedding with Ben in her newsletter OntheJLo on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

A source told Page Six that the wedding was spontaneous and that a few of their children were in attendance. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom [Jennifer Garner].” Ben and Jen Garner were together from 2005 to 2018. They have three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and son, Samuel, 10. Jennifer has twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian, 14.

