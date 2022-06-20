Here’s What Kind of ‘Daddy’ J-Lo Called Ben In Her Father’s Day Instagram Tribute To Him

So precious! Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet post about Ben Affleck on Father’s Day. The Marry Me Actress posted a PDA-filled Instagram video about her love for The Last Duel actor on June 19, 2022.

J-Lo posted a montage of moments with Ben in their daily family life. “This is the best time of my life,” she gushed in a confessional featured in the video, with her song “Dear Ben” in the background. “I love my career but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family, with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and each other as we can be. I feel incredibly blessed.” She captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love.”

The post continued on her newsletter OntheJLo. In part of the post dedicated to Ben, she wrote, “I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father. And it’s not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure.”

J-Lo and Ben announced their engagement on April 8, 2022, through OntheJLo. Ben and Jennifer Garner were together from 2005 to 2011 and their divorce was finalized in 2015. Jennifer Garner and Ben have three kids together, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. Meanwhile, the Argo director and the “On the Floor” singer were previously together from 2002 to 2004, and reunited in April 2021 after J-Lo split from her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. J-Lo, for her part, has twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony: Emme and Maximilian, 14.

According to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife, the two families are trying very hard to support each other. “[J-Lo and Ben] are really trying to make this a blended family and [Ben’s ex-wife] Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing,” the insider said on April 26, 2022. “She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and J-Lo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”

The Argo director and the Hustlers star are not planning to have any children in the future. The insider confirmed, “they are both past that part in their lives.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

