Bennifer Has Officially Entered The Matching Outfits Phase Of Coupledom

You know an A-list Hollywood couple has gotten serious when they start coordinating their style. Who can forget when Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow sported those matching haircuts way back in the day, or when Victoria and David Beckham donned matching head-to-toe leather? Need I remind you of Britney and JT’s denim ensembles?! More recently, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck—or “Bennifer,” as they’ve been dubbed by the entire Internet—have taken a much more low-key approach to couples fashion, but the goal of complementary looks is still clear. Plus, Lopez and Affleck‘s recent matchy-matchy fashion choices are easy to emulate, so call up your partner ASAP and start planning your next date-night look inspired by theirs.

After a weeks-long (and very public) game of are-they-or-aren’t-they, Bennifer is confirmed to be the real deal—they’ve even been spotted on a few official couples outings. Yes, I know J.Lo already posted that picture of them making out on her Instagram page, but this casual day date proves that they do normal people things, too! You know, besides just making out on private yachts and pissing off her ex.

The duo was spotted outside of the Westfield Mall in Los Angeles—heading into a Zara store, no less!—wearing coordinating gray-and-black outfits I can’t get enough of. Never one to dress down for any reason, J.Lo sported a belted gray houndstooth midi skirt by Tom Ford, styled with a sleek black mock neck tank. It was all very Return To Office, But Make It Famous, so I couldn’t love it more.

The GRAMMY-award-winning singer kept her accessories simple, opting for a pair of black-and-white square sunglasses, mesh black pointed-toe pumps and a classic top-handle croc handbag. The most casual thing about her look was her hair, which was pulled back into a relaxed messy bun.

Complementing her look, Affleck also sported dark sunnies and a black shirt, though he opted for some light gray denim in lieu of a houndstooth skirt. Makes perfect sense to me!

These outfits cement an entirely new era for the couple—and it’s one we all can Ben-efit from (Pun intended!) right now. What’s that old adage about how, after a while, you tend to look like the person you spend the most time with? It definitely looks like Lopez’s stepped-up style is rubbing off on her boyfriend.

To Affleck’s credit—how could you not steal at least a few minor styling tips when you’re dating a street style superstar like J. Lo? I would personally try to dress like her every damn day of the week, so good work, Ben! I love this fashion journey for you.

These recent paparazzi photos also come amid possible engagement rumors (!) as Affleck was photographed looking at rings at Tiffany & Co. earlier this month, so I think it’s safe to say that things have ramped up between the couple in recent weeks. It’s pretty serious, y’all!

Oh, and in case you need a pop culture history reminder, Affleck and Lopez were engaged waaaay back in the early aughts before calling it off in 2004. Her stunning pink engagement ring was iconic at the time, so—if the rumors are true—perhaps he’ll go for something similar this time around. My inner magpie certainly hopes so and it’s clear that Affleck is invested in J. Lo’s 2021 style, so here’s hoping!