Jennifer Lopez May Still Have Ben Affleck’s Engagement Ring—She ‘Never Returned’ It

What ever happened to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck? Apparently, she may still have it in her possession all these years later! J-Lo’s former publicist, Robert Shuter, claims she actually “never returned” the gorgeous diamond to Ben after they called off their engagement in 2004.

Shuter, who is now the host of the “Naughty But Nice” podcast, spoke to Access Daily on Friday, May 14, about his former boss and her renewed relationship with the Argo director following the pair’s weeklong vacation in Montana. “As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring,” Shuter revealed of the rare pink sparkler. “So, if things move forward with these two, gosh, she’s already got the most beautiful ring I’ve seen.”

J-Lo, 51, and Ben, 48, started dating after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001. A year later, the Gone Girl actor proposed to her with a 6-carat pink diamond ring designed by Harry Winston, which was worth an estimated worth of $2.5 million. You can see a photo of J-Lo wearing the giant rock below.

“It’s absolutely stunning. I was with her once, and it is blinding,” Shuter said of J-Lo’s pink engagement ring. “I almost thought—forgive me, Jen—it almost was QVC-ish, ’cause it was so large! I didn’t think it was real! She said, ‘Don’t touch it, it’s a real ring.'”

As her former publicist noted, the idea of J-Lo holding onto the ring all these decades later certainly makes her reported reunion with Ben all the more special. It was Page Six that first reported the pair were “spending time” together following J-Lo’s split from Alex Rodriguez. The Hustlers actress and baseball star called off their engagement in April 2021 after four years together. Not long after J-Rod announced their breakup, however, Ben was reportedly spotted in J-Lo’s white Escalade SUV being shuttled by her security team to hang out at her home in California. News broke in early May that the duo also took a trip to Montana together for a week before Mother’s Day.

According to a source who spoke to People on Friday, May 14, J-Lo and Ben have been talking to each other every day since. “[Jennifer] is in touch with Ben every day,” the insider said. “They are making plans to see each other. Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben.”