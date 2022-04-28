Here’s How J-Lo Really Feels About Ben DM’ing Emma on Raya & if It’s ‘Affecting Their Relationship’

No big deal. Jennifer Lopez doesn’t mind Ben Affleck’s interaction with Emma Hernan on Raya. The Marry Me star isn’t too worried about her fiancé’s past dating life.

On season 5 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, real estate agent Emma Hernan claimed that Ben was DM’ing her on the celebrity-exclusive dating app Raya. Co-star Chrishell Stause brought up the topic of the Argo actor. “Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl…” she said. Emma proceeded to say that Ben “may or may not have been texting me.” She then showed her friend the messages Ben sent on Raya. “He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn’t go,” she said.

According to a source close to J-Lo, the situation “went way over [everyone’s] heads.” The source told Us Weekly on April 28, 2022 that ​​“it was blown out of proportion. Everyone is always out to make Ben look bad but he did nothing wrong. He was on a dating app when he was single.”

The source then disclosed that “J-Lo is very confident with what they have. She’s not going to let anyone bring down their relationship.” As for the state of their relationship, Bennifer “couldn’t be happier. This isn’t affecting their relationship one bit.”

The Last Duel star’s rep denied the rumors on April 25, 2022. “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” the rep told Entertainment Tonight. However on April 26, 2022, Emma confirmed that the interaction was years ago. “It was not recent. It was 2019,” she clarified on E! News’ Daily Pop. “It was the smallest innocent thing, and it blew up out of proportion. On the show, you didn’t see the time frame.”

The news comes weeks after Ben and J-Lo announced their engagement. The “On the Floor” singer revealed her engagement on April 8, 2022 through her newsletter, OntheJLo. Ben and J-Lo reunited as a couple after J-Lo broke up with her then fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April 2021. The couple was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. The Hustlers star gushed about her engagement in the newsletter, “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.