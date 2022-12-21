J-Lo Is ‘Exchanging Gifts’ With Jen Garner For Her 1st Christmas With Ben—Where They Stand

The most wonderful time of the year. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Christmas celebrations just started.

The “On the Floor” singer and the Argo director have filled up their December calendar with holiday cheer in their first Christmas as a married couple and they’ve already had a busy year. They celebrated their engagement in April 2022, and then not just one wedding, but TWO weddings in July and August of this year, respectively. Bennifer 2.0 is already settled in with their family as it’s reported that J-Lo and Ben’s kids are getting along very well in their blended family and will be spending the holidays together.

Here’s a full rundown of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Christmas plans.

What are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Christmas plans? J-Lo and Ben’s Christmas kicked off with a bang with a celeb-filled Christmas party at their house on December 17, 2022.

Partygoers included Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Eric André, Vanessa Hudgens and Jane Fonda who all celebrated with the newly-wedded couple. A source told Entertainment Tonight that J-Lo and Ben have had a great time filling their home with festive joy. “Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas,” the source said. “Jen’s favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it’s their first Christmas as husband and wife. Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up.” J-Lo takes the holiday tradition from her own family as “Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they’re looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food.”

According to the source, Lopez “wants this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben.” She already knows what she wants to give her husband and vice versa. “Ben is planning on giving Jen a couple of things that are special and sentimental that have taken him a long time to find,” the source says. “He is also planning on giving her beautiful jewelry and a couple of big things that are surprises.”

Another source told the outlet that the holiday season will be very special for their kids. Ben has three kids with Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. Jennifer, for her part, has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony: Emme and Maximilian, 14. “They all really have respect for each other,” the source said. “Jen’s relationship with Ben’s kids is natural and same goes for Ben’s bond with Jen’s kids.” For the day of, the family is keeping it pretty traditional and “are hoping to have a big family affair at home for Christmas where everyone is cozy, enjoying a big meal, and lots of holiday cheer.” And if there’s going to be a holiday vacation, the source said,” Due to their busy schedules, they don’t know when they will be able to make it happen, but a romantic getaway “is in the works.”

Another big question for the couple’s holiday is: Is Jennifer Garner invited? “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport. There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids,” said a source to Hollywood Life. “They are so happy and that just makes everything work.” A second source told the site that the two’s relationship is everything that J-Lo could have asked for. “J.Lo is so thankful that her friendship with Jen has come leaps and bounds over the past several months,” they said. “They had been growing closer since she and Ben reunited their romance, but J-Lo and Jen’s friendship is definitely deepening.”

J-Lo opened up in her December 2022 Vogue cover story about her family lives and how her husband’s ex-wife is involved with their “blended family.” When asked about the family dynamic, she praised the Alias star as “an amazing co-parent” and that they work really “well together.” Lopez went on to explain how blending a family is hard work. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens,” she said. “But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

The Hustlers star used her OnTheJLo newsletter to break the news that she and Ben had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, after their engagement in April 2022. She described the wonderful details of the wedding, about how they arrived and how it was all so sudden for her. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

The love birds had a second wedding at Ben’s estate in Georgia. The event lasted for three days and J-Lo dished about the deets of the wedding in her newsletter OntheJLo. She wrote, “The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.” She continued, “Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

