Ben ‘Teared Up’ at J-Lo’s Birthday Party—Here’s Why Their Honeymoon Made Him So Emotional

Celebrations all around! Jennifer Lopez had a touching moment with Ben Affleck on her birthday. The newlywed couple went to Paris, France, for their Honeymoon and also celebrated J-Lo’s 53rd birthday on July 24, 2022.

A source close to the couple revealed to E! News that the two had a magnificent time in the City of Love. During her birthday dinner at Eiffel Tower’s La Girafe, the source said, “It was just the two of them. They were seated in a private back corner surrounded by beautiful greenery and a balloon at the table.” At one particular moment of the birthday dinner, Ben became very emotional that Jen cared for him. “Ben teared up and began to cry,” the insider explained. “J.Lo was very loving and cradled his face. She held him and kissed his forehead stroking his cheek. Soon he was smiling again and laughing.” The rest of the dinner became very sentimental. “J.Lo got up and danced around holding her sparkler as Ben filmed her,” the eyewitness added. “They were both grinning and very happy. She twirled around and was having an amazing time.”

During the trip, Ben’s kids Seraphina, 13 and Violet, 16, and J-Lo’s kid, Emme, 14 were spotted spending time with their new stepmom and stepdad on their honeymoon. Violet was seen embracing J-Lo after she didn’t attend their wedding in favor of being “loyal” to her mom Jennifer Garner.

After the wedding, Jen Garner welcomed J-Lo into their family with open arms. According to a source to HollywoodLife, The 13 Going on 30 actress “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers.” J-Lo felt “really touched” by the gesture. The source continued that the “On the Floor” singer “thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married.“ The source added that J-Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

J-Lo revealed the news about her wedding with Ben in her newsletter OntheJLo on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

