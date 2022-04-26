J-Lo Has a ‘Special Bond’ With This Kid of Ben’s—Here’s Whether They Want Their Own Baby Together

Adorable. The Lopez and Affleck families are getting closer everyday. The question is: Do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have baby plans of their own?

Since they got back together in 2021, the Argo director and “On the Floor” singer have blended their families together much to their enjoyment. “J-Lo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate,” an insider told HollywoodLife in April 2022. However, the couple has no plans to make a baby of their own. “They do not want any new children,” the insider revealed. They are both past that part in their lives.”

The insider explained that the couple is content with the families they have now. J-Lo has twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “Ben and J-Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids. They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them,” the source said.

J-Lo’s connection with Ben’s kids is golden. The insider also revealed that J-Lo is “loved by all of Ben’s kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel.” The insider continued, “when Ben and Jen (Garner) separated in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents.”

Jennifer Garner is also on board with co-parenting and how the trio can their children together. “[J-Lo and Ben] are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing,” the insider revealed. “She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and J-Lo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”

Ben and J-Lo aren’t the only blended family in the Affleck household. Jennifer Garner’s kids have also met the kids of her boyfriend, John Miller, at her 50th birthday party on April 16, 2022. “John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

J-Lo and Ben announced their engagement on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter OntheJLo. The Last Duel actor and the “Jenny from the Block” singer previously were engaged from 2002 to 2004. They reunited in April 2021 after J-Lo’s breakup with her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

