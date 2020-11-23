Are We Not Going To Talk About How Hot J.Lo Looked At The AMAs?

I’m sorry, but is someone going to explain to my why we aren’t all gushing about how fabulous Jennifer Lopez looked at last night’s AMAs? The American Music Awards felt closer to a pre-pandemic award show than any other hot mess I attempted to sit through this season, and I’ll be damned if I don’t hype up the looks served by the stars who appeared in person.

Of course, the happenings of 2020 have drastically changed award shows, making huge IRL crowds and celeb gatherings almost impossible. Still, the AMAs did the best they could, with a small crowd of fans cheering from the balcony and host Taraji P. Henson doing her thing. The show also featured a ton of live performances from celebs like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, BTS and my girl J. Lo, and out of all the performance ensembles, Lopez had my fave.

We all know this woman loves a bedazzled bodysuit, so imagine my surprise when Jenny From The Block hit the stage in a sheer black LaQuan Smith catsuit instead of her usual blingy performance leotard. I was shook! to! my! core! Seriously, how was Maluma able to focus on performing?! The ‘fit showed plenty of skin and made a majorly sexy statement, and I love that our girl took a risk and changed up her look.

Guys, she even forewent her usual wavy bombshell blowout! Instead of a head of extensions, Lopez went for a wet-look bob, and it only added to the hotness. While the overall ensemble caught me by surprise, she actually wore it in the “Lonely” music video, so I would’ve seen it coming had I ~done my research~, but I’ve been busy.

It looks like the LaQuan Smith number might be custom, but if you dare copy J. Lo’s look, Revolve actually sells a similar version from the designer that’ll cost you a cool $700. And if you’re a fan of her blingy bodysuits more than this edgy new look, fear not—she still wore a sparkly, metallic silver number on the pre-show red carpet.

Imagine hitting the carpet in Balmain and then wowing in LaQuan Smith for your performance. This woman really does it all, and in fashion’s finest, no less! Congrats to J. Lo on another fantastic performance, and on being hot AF in general. Forever may we stan.