Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Might Be Marrying In A $17 Million Wedding in Malibu—Swoon

Everyone is waiting in anticipation for J-Lo and A-Rod’s upcoming nuptials. And while details are still sketchy, there’s talk that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s wedding is in Malibu. According to Star magazine, Lopez and Rodriguez have plans to marry in September after Lopez’s tour dates end. The wedding is said to be in the range of $17 million dollars, according to Star’s unnamed source, with “exotic flowers,” champagne, Maine lobsters and a gourmet chef.

“Jen knows exactly what she wants; she expects nothing less than perfection. It seems she’s already fired three planners and is now on her fourth. That means costs are going through the roof. At this rate, it’s going to be a $17 million affair – and she isn’t blinking an eye,” the so-called source said. “[The wedding] will be filled with exotic flowers, and guests will be greeted with Krug champagne, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and lobster flown in from Maine. The meal will be catered by a celebrity chef and finished off with a multitiered wedding cake decorated with edible flowers.”

However, according to Gossip Cop, these claims are patently untrue, claiming that Star’s story is completely fabricated and that neither the singer nor the MLB star is rushing to the altar. Gossip Cop cited several interviews wherein Lopez explains that the couple’s work schedule is keeping them pretty busy till the end of 2019. “We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right,” Lopez said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Gossip Cop found a further contradiction with Star. The site went on to deny another story about the couple breaking up amid cheating rumors and other tensions. Honestly, this makes a lot of sense. Lopez has been vocal about her past relationships, even going so far as to say her first two marriages “didn’t count.” It’s not surprising to hear that the two want to plan their wedding right and actually wait till they’re done with all their commitments.