Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Adorable in These Super Bowl Photos & We’re Swooning

Scroll To See More Images

These two show up for each other in every way, so it’s no surprise that these photos of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at Super Bowl LIV continue to show off their huge adoration for one another. It’s a big day for J-Lo obviously—the 50-year-old triple-threat is tasked with headlining the Halftime Show alongside 42-year-old Colombian artist, Shakira. But when she isn’t pairing up on stage with her fellow lady, she has yet another partner cheering her on from the sidelines: Her fiancé, A-Rod.

Like most things between these Bronx babes, the photos are all kinds of wholesome goodness. While in town forJ.lo’s sure to be iconic halftime performance, former Yankees star A-Rod has been all about celebrating the feat with family.

The recently engaged couple have actually known each other for a long time, and it’s something you can see in the way they look at each other. They’ve been in each other’s lives since 1999, when A-Rod actually asked J-Lo for an autograph (see? Always her biggest fan!) But it wasn’t until a few years later in 2005 when they reconnected at a Yankees game.

At the time, Jenny from the Block was still married to her then-husband, Marc Anthony. They share twins Max and Emme, now 11. Alex was also hitched at the time and has two daughters of his own—Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10—from the marriage.

Since then, Jen and Alex have joined together and created the sweetest blended family. A-Rod finally popped the big question in 2019, kicking off a stellar year for his soon-to-be wifey who starred in Golden-Globe nominated film, Hustlers.

The pair isn’t in a rush to get married anytime soon, though. “We haven’t started planning yet. You know, we just got engaged! Then right afterward we started working right away, and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lopez said in March 2019. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait, so, you know. I really don’t know yet. It’s easy, I’m not lying right now!”

If we know anything about Jen, it’s likely that A-Rod’s going to have to do his best to get the wheel turning on wedding plans. After all, his lady just came off of headlining one of the most important sports events of the year—she’s not slowing down anytime soon. (And we don’t want her to!)