Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Workouts Are Full Of PDA

The couple who works out together, stays together. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez worked out together in an Instagram video. The pair, who got engaged in March 2019, went hard at the gym and filmed a commercial-quality video of their workout routine. The video started with the “Jenny From the Block” singer readying for her workout. Later in the clip, Rodriguez appears to join Lopez as the two get to work in the gym.

Lopez captioned the clip on Instagram, writing, “Big thank you to my good buddy Jerry Jones and the @dallascowboys for treating us to an amazing workout. We appreciate the hospitality and privilege of using your tremendous facility.” Lopez is currently on tour, with a recent stop in Texas where she performed an incredible tribute to the late singer Selena. The video also includes Rodriguez and Lopez kissing before an exercise and the singer’s fiance slapping her behind as she works out her core.

The couple are an extremely active pair. Lopez, who turns 50 this year, has been actively dancing on tour and staying in shape to keep up with the intense schedule. Rodriguez, on the other hand, is a former New York Yankees baseball player who retired in 2016. But that hasn’t stopped him from joining his fiancé at the gym.

With the perfect, high-energy gym tunes blaring through the video, fans can see the couple’s routine of crunches, weight lifting and working with a trainer. All the while the famous couple are supporting each other and providing encouragement — with Lopez, at one point, running alongside her partner. Truly couple goals, right there.

Originally posted on SheKnows.