Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Shut Down the Oscars Red Carpet with Their PDA Pics

Well, it’s official. Hollywood’s hottest couple just hit the red carpet: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrived at the Oscars 2019 arm and arm and they looked flawless. Are you kidding? J-Lo is absolutely killing the fashion game, and Rodriguez’s white tux is suave as hell.

Ever since confirming their relationship ayear ago, J-Lo and A-Rod have proved they’re a match made in heaven. (Even their nicknames affirm this fact!) Back in June 2018, engagement rumors enveloped the couple, but J-Lo played it down, telling Good Morning America, “We have to take our time. I’ve made plenty of mistakes in [the] past, we’re mature now, we’re grown ups, we’re going to take our time and take things at our own pace…. we’re having the best time between our kids and our work and all the wonderful things going on. We’re truly blessed, we don’t need anything more right now.”

Well—it seems like the couple is closer than ever. They couldn’t look cuter at tonight’s glitzy awards event.

Lopez went for a chic makeup look with an absolutely fierce disco-ball-esque gown. It shimmers like no other!

Look at them! They are a dream.

When asked by USA Today if she and Rodriguez are engaged, Lopez told the paper that they aren’t but she understands the fascination behind the couple. “Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do,” Lopez said, adding, “But it’s not a movie, even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows,” Lopez said. “We’re happy. We’re taking it day-by-day. And it’s great. 2018 has really moved us to place where we feel like a real family. That’s nice. And it’s good enough right now.”

Bravo, guys!