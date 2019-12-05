Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Open’ to Having More Kids With Alex Rodriguez & We Can’t Wait

Could there be more mini J-Los and A-Rods in our future? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ‘open’ to kids after their wedding, and we can’t wait for them to expand their brood. The Hustlers star, 50, opened up about her relationship with the former MLB player, 44, where she revealed that she can’t wait to try for a family with her soon-to-be husband.

“I want to!” she told People in an interview published on Wednesday, Dec. 4, when asked if she’d want kids with A-Rod. “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

As fans know, J-Lo is already a mom to two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The former couple share 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. (Emme is pretty much her mom’s mini-me, and she can sing too!) A-Rod is also a dad to two children—daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11—with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The engaged couple have had a blended family for some time now, and they’ve only become closer since the former New York Yankees question popped the question in March.

“We all just grow closer,” the “On the Floor” singer told People. “When we got engaged, they were super happy … they know there is nothing but love for them always.”

Though she’s hopeful for more kids, Lopez is also OK with the number of children she has now. She opened up to the magazine about how her twins have changed her life. “They made my life so much better [and] them being born led me in a different direction,” she said. “I was being careless with myself, and my heart. The kids kind of snapped me right [out] of it because I felt so much responsibility and love for them. Love first and responsibility second. I just knew I had to be better.”

The Selena star explained that she and her husband-to-be actually share a similar parenting mindset. “We try to raise the kids in a way that’s mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but also never being in a position where they’re not being guided by us or we’re not present in their lives … that’s a priority,” she said.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March after he proposed to her at a beach in the Bahamas. The two met for the first time in 1999 when A-Rod asked for J-Lo’s autograph, but they didn’t start dating until March 2017. As for their wedding date, the couple have maintained that they’re simply too busy to plan their wedding any time soon.

“We’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lopez told WKTU’s Cubby & Carolina in the Morning after her engagement. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait, so, you know. I really don’t know yet. It’s easy, I’m not lying right now!”