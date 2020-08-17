Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Just Bought a $40 Million House in Miami & Wait ‘Til You Hear About Their Neighbors

New house, who dis? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Miami home is the definition of luxury. TMZ reported on Friday, August 14, that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer and the former New York Yankees player are now owners of a $40 million home on Miami’s Star Island, an A-list neighborhood that’s also home to stars such as P. Diddy, Gloria Estefan Shaq and Rosie O’Donnell.

According to TMZ, J-Lo and A-Rod’s home is a 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate that sits on a 40,000 square-foot lot by the edge of the water. Inside, the home has a wine room, a library, an elevator and industrial-style chef’s kitchen for J-Lo and A-Rod and their respective children. The Selena star shares 12-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony The former Major League Baseball player, for his part, is the father to daughters Natasha Alexander Rodriguez, 15, and Ella Alexander Rodriguez, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. A Realtor.com listing for J-Lo and A-Rod’s house also shows that the home has a massive light-up pool, as well as a dock to the ocean.

J-Lo’s new house with A-Rod is her second home in Miami. The World of Dance judge also owns a house in Miami’s Coral Gables neighborhood. On the other side of the country, Lopez and Rodriguez also just flipped their $8 million beachfront home in Miami in July. The house was redesigned by Fixer Upper‘s Joanna Gaines. As for J-Lo and A-Rod’s Miami neighbors, TMZ reports that the nearby residents are “thrilled” by Rodriguez and Lopez’s new zip code. TMZ reports that Star Island has property values have been on the decline in recent years, but Lopez and Rodriguez’s new home is expected to send those values soaring. TMZ also reports that there are two more houses on the island for sale, with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos eyeing to purchase both of them.

Rodriguez and Lopez first met in 2005 but didn’t start dating until 2017. The two got engaged in March 2019. In an interview with People in March 2019, Lopez opened up about her relationship with Rodriguez. “Everything that we do, we do together. He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger. We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together,” she said at the time.

Rodriguez added, “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most.”

Lopez also told People in December 2018 that the couple’s children have been open to their new blended family from the start. “We love each other and we love our life together,” she said at the time. “The exciting part of our love is that we’re both very aware of how lucky we are to have found each other.”

She continued, “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.’”