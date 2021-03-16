J-Lo & A-Rod’s Kids Were in ‘Tears’ After They Were Blindsided by Rumors of Their Breakup

When rumors of a split first surfaced, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s kids were reportedly “devastated” by the thought that their parents were breaking up, TMZ reports. But now, J-Rod are working on staying together for the sake of their blended family.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 47, both have children from their previous marriages. The “In The Morning” singer shares twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, both 13, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, the former MLB player has two daughters, Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. According to sources who spoke to TMZ on Tuesday, March 16, the couple’s four children were in “tears” when they first heard rumors that their parents split.

Max, Emme, Ella, and Natasha were in “total shock,” TMZ reports, as their parents had no time to prepare them before headlines started rolling in about their rumored split on Friday, March 12. Insiders say that Lopez and Rodriguez—who have been engaged since March 2019—had a particularly “bad” day on Friday, yet neither of them expected news to break about the status of their relationship.

“There were many tears,” one source told the site, before going on to reveal that the blended family had a long and emotional conversation later that night. Their discussion made clear that their kids are a “major factor” in their decision to stay together, though TMZ notes there are other factors at play as J-Rod work through their relationship troubles.

As of March 15, it looks like both Rodriguez and Lopez are already taking steps to reconcile things. The former New York Yankees player flew to the Dominican Republic to reunite with his fiancée, who has been busy filming her new Lionsgate movie, Shotgun Wedding, in the Caribbean country.

Rodriguez shared a message at the time about moving “onward” and “upward” on his Instagram Stories: “Happy Monday. New week. New Day. Onward. Upward,” he captioned a video, where he also notably tagged Lopez. Meanwhile, the Hustlers actress clapped back at all the recent tabloid buzz with a montage shared to TikTok. In it, Lopez reacted to breakup rumors by hinting that all the speculation about her relationship and personal life are “dumb.”