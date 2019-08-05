Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Israel Vacation Photos Are Surreal

StyleCaster
This A-list couple captured the best moments from their family vacation. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Israel vacation photos are priceless. Following her milestone 50th birthday (and his 44th birthday), J-Lo and A-Rod took some time away from the spotlight (and wedding-planning) to share intimate, meaningful moments with their children.

The trip to Israel was initially part of Lopez’s “It’s My Party” world tour, but the couple sketched out some spare time to spend with their children and make memories. The “Jenny From The Block” singer and former Yankees Baseball player flooded their Instagrams with photos from their excursions. The couple went camel-back riding, visited the various churches and took their children on an immersive experience.

The trip to Israel comes only a couple weeks after Lopez’s 50th birthday bash, where Rodriguez gave his fiancé a red Porsche 911 GTS as a gift. The pair have been going strong for a few years and became engaged in March, 2019. Rodriguez has since been traveling with Lopez on tour and has been the perfect supportive partner, with Lopez even referring to him as her “MVP.”

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have children from previous relationships. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. While Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. As their wedding date nears, the couple is making their children a priority, with excursions and outings together. The couple has taken their wedding plans slow. Honestly, these two are going strong, and if they’re continuing to put each other and their children first, it’s only a matter of time before we get some glamorous wedding day photos.

Originally posted on SheKnows.

1992
1992

Yes, that's right: This photo was taken in 1992. As in, 25 years ago. But it basically could've been taken yesterday.

1995
1995

At the premiere of My Family in Hollywood.

1998
1998

At the MTV VMAs, looking very '90s.

1999
1999
At FHM's Sexiest Woman of the Year awards, looking mighty pleased with herself. 
2001
2001

Performing in Barcelona, showing off her signature washboard abs.

2004
2004
At the Man on Fire premiere at Mann's National Theater in Westwood, California.
2005
2005
At the NRJ Music Awards at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, wearing an outfit that can only be described as J.Lo-chic. 
2008
2008
With Marc Anthony at the Met Gala in NYC.
2009
2009

At a fashion event in Tokyo, looking younger than ever.

2011
2011

Onstage and killing it in Uncasville, Connecticut.

2012
2012

With sleek hair and a plunging neckline at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, this could be J.Lo circa 2002—or 1992, for that matter.

2013
2013
At the Golden Globes, looking every bit the movie star. 

2014
2014

Wearing a minidress like she invented them.

2015
2015

At an American Idol panel discussion, looking polished and chic.

2017
2017

At the Met Gala, looking completely ageless.

View this post on Instagram

December 2018 @instylemagazine

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

View this post on Instagram

December 2018 @instylemagazine

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

2018

She's seriously about to hit 50 and looks like this. 

2019

JLo kicking off Leo season and looking killer. 

2019

JLo performing at Madison Square Garden. 

