Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Israel Vacation Photos Are Surreal

This A-list couple captured the best moments from their family vacation. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Israel vacation photos are priceless. Following her milestone 50th birthday (and his 44th birthday), J-Lo and A-Rod took some time away from the spotlight (and wedding-planning) to share intimate, meaningful moments with their children.

The trip to Israel was initially part of Lopez’s “It’s My Party” world tour, but the couple sketched out some spare time to spend with their children and make memories. The “Jenny From The Block” singer and former Yankees Baseball player flooded their Instagrams with photos from their excursions. The couple went camel-back riding, visited the various churches and took their children on an immersive experience.

The trip to Israel comes only a couple weeks after Lopez’s 50th birthday bash, where Rodriguez gave his fiancé a red Porsche 911 GTS as a gift. The pair have been going strong for a few years and became engaged in March, 2019. Rodriguez has since been traveling with Lopez on tour and has been the perfect supportive partner, with Lopez even referring to him as her “MVP.”

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have children from previous relationships. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. While Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. As their wedding date nears, the couple is making their children a priority, with excursions and outings together. The couple has taken their wedding plans slow. Honestly, these two are going strong, and if they’re continuing to put each other and their children first, it’s only a matter of time before we get some glamorous wedding day photos.

Originally posted on SheKnows.