J-Lo Just Deleted All of A-Rod’s Instagram Photos After Rumors She Went Ring-Shopping With Ben

Cutting ties. Jennifer Lopez deleted Alex Rodriguez‘s Instagram photos less than a month after she went IG official with Ben Affleck.

Fans noticed on Saturday, August 14, that J-Lo had unfollowed A-Rod and deleted almost all of her Instagram photos with him since the two started dating in 2017. Among the posts she deleted was a video of a massive bouquet of flowers she got from her ex-fiance for Valentine’s Day, as well as a photo of the former couple together at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration in January. A-Rod, however, is still in some J-Lo’s family photos, as well as his daughters, Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16. As of Sunday, A-Rod still follows J-Lo on Instagram and hasn’t deleted their Instagram posts together.

A-Rod and J-Lo, who got engaged in 2019, split in April after four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” the former couple said in a statement at the time. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

A month after their split, news broke that J-Lo had reunited with Ben Affleck. J-Lo and Ben started dating in July 2003 after co-starring in the movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the date They ended their engagement in January 2004.

J-Lo and Ben went Instagram official in July after the Selena star’s best friend, Leah Remini, posted a black-and-white photo of them on her Instagram. J-Lo posted her own photo with Ben days later aboard a yacht for her 52nd birthday. The picture showed the “Jenny From the Block” singer in a swimsuit as she and her beau passionately kissed.

J-Lo erasing A-Rod from her Instagram also comes two weeks after she went jewelry shopping with Ben at Faraone Mennell, a luxury jewelry store in Capri, Italy. A spokesperson for the store told TMZ J-Lo tried on several expensive pieces of jewelry, including a $41,000 green tourmaline necklace and a series of colored hoop earrings ranging from $1,800 to $2,850. Though J-Lo and Ben also looked at rings, the spokesperson confirmed that a diamond ring was not Bennifer’s shopping list.

A source told Page Six in June that J-Lo and Ben were on “different paths” when they first dated but always had feelings for each other. “Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things,” the insider said.

The source continued, “Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away. She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.” In her 2014 memoir, True Love, J-Lo referred to her breakup with Ben as her “first real heartbreak.” “Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever,” she wrote. “It was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest.”

In her 2014 memoir, True Love, J-Lo referred to her breakup with Ben as her "first real heartbreak." "Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever," she wrote. "It was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest."

