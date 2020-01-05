Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Were the Hottest Couple at the Golden Globes—Hands Down

Scroll To See More Images

We’re sweating over Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Golden Globes 2020 photos. Hands down, J-Lo and A-Rod were the hottest couple on the Golden Globes red carpet, and there are photos to prove it. The couple attended the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, and, as expected, they pretty much shut down the red carpet.

The former MLB star wore a simple black suit and sunglasses, while his fiancée dressed in a black, white and gold gown with a massive bow. J-Lo finished off her luck with a massive braided braided bun as she and her husband-to-be made their way down the red carpet.

J-Lo, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Hustlers (which she also executive produced), got engaged to A-Rod in March 2019 after he proposed to her on a beach in the Bahamas. Rodriguez told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that same month that he was so nervous to pop the question that he rehearsed the moment for three days straight. “I planned it for about six months and it was on a beach in the Bahamas,” he said. “I had the ring, but what was interesting is the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged was I rehearsed three days in a row.”

J-Lo and A-Rod dated for two years before their engagement, but the couple had known each other for more than a decade before that—kind of. Former New York Yankees player first met the “On the Floor” singer 1999 when he asked for her autograph. They weren’t properly introduced to each other until half a decade later in 2005 when they reconnected at a Yankees game, while Lopez was still married to her then-husband Marc Anthony.

Fast forward to 2020, and the two are one of the most beloved celebrity couples of the new decade. Though they’ve been engaged for almost a year, it doesn’t seem like J-Lo and A-Rod have any plans to tie the knot anytime soon. “We haven’t started planning yet. You know, we just got engaged! Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lopez told a radio station in March 2019. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait, so, you know. I really don’t know yet. It’s easy, I’m not lying right now!”

We don’t blame her. With Hustlers, awards season and her performance (with Shakira!) at the 2020 Super Bowl in February, J-Lo is mighty busy. There is a good side to all this madness though: more red carpet appearances with A-Rod for us.