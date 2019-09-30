JLo & A-Rod Had An Engagement Party & The Photos Will Make You Believe in Love

JLo and A-Rod are officially 2019’s glam couple of the year. We’ve decided it. And Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement party photos are proof (if you needed any proof, that is). The couple looked more stunning than ever and happier than ever as they celebrated their love with family and friends. The Hustlers actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share some of her favorite moments from their special evening. Friday night looked stunning, as did the bride-to-be. But what made it even sweeter? Their kids! JLo shared some adorable shots of her family and the children seem just as thrilled as we are for the happy couple.

In her first photo, Lopez shared a cute kissing shot. Jlo looks absolutely stunning in a white one shoulder dress. She is caressing A-Rod’s cheek, successfully showing off her beautiful engagement ring while enjoying the moment. She called the evening “beautifully elegant.” Aw! But just wait…the fam photo floored us. The second picture includes Lopez’s daughter, Emme, whom she shared with her ex Marc Anthony. Rodriguez’s daughter, Ella, joined in the celebration as well. While only the two younger girls made the photo app, all of Lopez and Rodriguez’s children were reportedly at the party.

And Jlo saved a selfie for last. The actress, singer, dancer showed off her gorgeous look for the evening in a closeup shot. Her eye makeup is to die for, as is her hair. The earrings are a perfect balance to the makeup and glam hair too. Just wow.

The groom-to-be was all smiles in the photo he shared from the happy evening. “So great celebrating with family and close friends last night. ❤️,” the former pro-athlete wrote.

The former Yankee player also shared some details on their pending nuptials during an appearance on Strahan, Sara and KeKe. Although when it comes to A-Rod’s involvement in the planning, it seems less is more. “When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is—you do a lot of nodding,” he explained. “I don’t know where the location is, I don’t know what I’m wearing, I don’t know when it is. I’ll just show up.” Hah! Sounds good man. He does know one thing, though, and he spilled the beans.

“I got one clue for y’all. One wedding clue,” he said. “It’s gonna be a long flight.” Ooo! Destination wedding in the works?! We are here for it.