Jennifer Lopez Says Life with Alex Rodriguez ‘Isn’t a Movie’ Following Engagement Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the definition of a Hollywood power couple. They’re rich! They’re famous! They’re beautiful! So it makes sense that fans are expecting the couple to take their relationship to the next level: marriage. But, as cute as the couple is, don’t expect an engagement from them anytime. According to Lopez, their relationship is “not a movie,” despite how much the media makes it seem like it is.

In an interview with USA Today, Lopez talked about her relationship with Rodriguez and why she understands why people, including Ellen DeGeneres, are eager for them to get engaged. “Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do,” Lopez said.

Lopez explained that her relationship with Rodriguez, like any relationship, is more complicated than it seems, which is why the couple is in no rush to get married. “But it’s not a movie, even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows,” Lopez said. “We’re happy. We’re taking it day-by-day. And it’s great.”

She added, “2018 has really moved us to place where we feel like a real family. That’s nice. And it’s good enough right now.”

As reported by People, Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in March 2017 and have been inseparable ever since. Lopez has two children, 10-year-old twins Max and Esme, which she shares with ex Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez is the dad to two daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14. On a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lopez was asked about rumors that she’s engaged to Rodriguez. “I don’t know. “I don’t know,” she responded.

But it doesn’t seem like Lopez needs a ring on her finger to feel like she and Rodriguez are a family. She told USA Today about the reasons why her bond with the MLB player is so strong. “I have nothing but the most amazing things to say about Alex. He’s an incredible friend, partner and father. And he’s a family man. He’s just awesome,” Lopez said. “We have this great loving support system. You know no matter where you are that you’re rooting for each other.”

It doesn’t look like JLo and ARod are walking down the aisle anytime soon, but hey, they’re still our Hollywood power couple.