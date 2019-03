Minds. Blown. OK—so here’s the thing. We are all excited for J-Lo and A-Rod. They are a dream couple made in nickname heaven. But one thing we didn’t expect? A letter from former President Barack Obama reacting to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement. The all-star couple got a handwritten letter from Obama himself, congratulating the pair on their plans to share a life together. On Friday, March 22, the retired New York Yankees player took to Instagram to share the special note from the former President. It’s so casual, right?

“Jennifer & Alex,” Obama begins. “Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement.” (The penmanship is truly remarkable…so elegant). “After 26 years together we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best, Barack Obama.”

Are you crying yet? That was such a simple but powerful message from the man who used to run the country. And Rodriguez paired the Instagram photo with the perfect simple response. He captioned the letter writing, “This meant the world to us.” Uhh YEAH. We can imagine.

One fan was quick to point out that A-Rod and J-Lo should frame the letter. “You guys have to frame that…speechless..you better make her happy she deserves the world!!!😍😍🤗🤗” Another Instagram user took the opportunity to recognize Obama, commenting that he was a great leader. “That is awesome! What a classy, elegant man and beautiful human being . He is sorely missed as my president.”

We just are huge fans of this friendship. And we’re sure he consulted Michelle on the letter; maybe had a few drafts.

And he must’ve asked himself numerous times, “Is it classy enough?”

Also—is this just Obama’s way of sneakily getting an invite to the wedding of the decade? Lopez and Rodriguez are for sure going to have a rockstar wedding, right? We can’t wait to find out more details.

Their engagement photos are already giving us life.

So is their new “his” and “her” collection. Dying!

J-Lo’s already showing off in *white!*