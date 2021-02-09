Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Went to Couples Therapy Months Before His Cheating Scandal

Even before her fiancé’s recent cheating scandal, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did couples therapy to work on their relationship, the actress revealed in an interview with Allure on Tuesday, February 9. According to J-Lo, going to therapy together was really “helpful” for their relationship.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, got engaged in March 2019. The superstar couple was supposed to get married in Italy in the summer of 2020, but like many betrothed couples around the world, their wedding plans were halted by the ongoing health crisis. Yet the Hustlers star explained to Allure that postponing their nuptials was “actually really good,” as it gave her and the former New York Yankees shortstop a chance to reconnect with themselves and their kids. The pair’s blended family includes Lopez’s 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“I miss being creative and running on 150,” Lopez told Allure for their 30th Anniversary Issue Cover Story. “But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.” She went on to reveal that her time at home “has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

Still, that doesn’t mean that putting a pause on their wedding plans was easy. “It was a big deal,” Lopez explains. “We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe that wasn’t the right time. You start thinking of all of these things—how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment.”

Instead, the Second Act star says she focused on ways to spend more time with her kids and Rodriguez. “I started trying to do things together. We would play baseball outside or paint together. We never get to do stuff like that. I was trying to take advantage of the time.”

From the sound of it, J-Rod is still going strong. But some fans weren’t so sure about their relationship in January. At the time, Rodriguez found himself in the middle of cheating allegations when Southern Charm star, Madison LeCroy, was accused of having an affair with him during a reunion episode of the Bravo show.

The South Carolina native, 30, was accused of flying to Miami to “f**k an ex-MLB player” by her castmate, Craig Conover. LeCroy defended herself following Conover’s claims, admitting only to speaking with the athlete over DMs. “But other than that, there was nothing,” she said during the reunion. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f**king liar and I will stand up for that.”

In an interview with Page Six on February 3, the hairstylist confirmed that Conover was referring to Rodriguez when he mentioned an “ex-MLB player,” but she reiterated that their relationship was purely “innocent.” She referred to Rodriguez as “an acquaintance,” and stated, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”