Jennifer Lopez Responded Rumors Alex Rodriguez Cheated on Her in the Best Way

J-Lo is honestly goals. Jennifer Lopez’s reaction to the Alex Rodriguez cheating rumors is absolute fire. About a month ago, Jose Canseco claimed that he had proof Rodriguez had been unfaithful to J-Lo. Canesco took to Twitter the day after the couple announced their engagement, claiming that Rodriguez was cheating with his ex-wife. Sounds straight out of a soap opera, right? Well, Lopez just had the most calm and mature response to the allegations.

While on “The Breakfast Club” this morning, J-Lo was asked by Charlamagne Tha God about the “hater” she and A-Rod dealt with after their engagement announcement. Once Charlamagne said “Jose Canesco,” the “Medicine” singer let out a big laugh.

“I mean, it doesn’t matter,” Lopez said. “I know what the truth is. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We’re not…we’re just happy.” She continued, “We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.”

Damn straight, girlfriend. So it seems there is no validity to the claims Canseco made. We’ll never know what makes people say crazy things.

But hey—at least J-Lo officially cleared things up for us.

And, to be fair, Canseco’s ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, also did her part and totally denied hooking up with Rodriguez.

Last month she said, “Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over five. I certainly did not sleep with him.” And for good measure, Canseco added, “I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose, he can keep playing with his Alien friends.”

Welp, OK then! Things are going well for A-Rod and J-Lo since their engagement.

Lopez just revealed that they don’t have a date set yet but that wedding planning will surely be in the cards soon. YAY.