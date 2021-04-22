J-Lo Was ‘Always Aware’ of Rumors About A-Rod Cheating on Her & DMing Other Women

In the know. Jennifer Lopez was “always aware” of Alex Rodriguez’s cheating rumors before their breakup, a source tells Us Weekly. According to the insider, these rumors influenced her decision to call off their engagement.

Following their split, the “In The Morning” singer, 51, “wants someone who’s fully invested in her and someone she can trust when her partner is not around,” the source told Us on Thursday, April 22. “J-Lo was always aware of the rumors of him cheating or him messaging other girls. You can say that for sure [that] played a part in why the engagement ended,” the insider added, noting Lopez is “a super strong woman inside and out.”

It isn’t the first time sources have claimed Lopez ended her relationship with Rodriguez, 45, over issues of “trust.” On Wednesday, April 21, multiple sources spoke to People about the Hustlers star’s “fear” of infidelity due to the former MLB player’s reputation as a cheater. While insiders insist the baseball star was not unfaithful to Lopez, her doubt was all the reason she needed to break up with Rodriguez.

“She insisted on it,” a friend of the actress told People, revealing she was the one to initiate the split. “There are too many issues that are unresolved.” The insider explained, “She has been pretty miserable. and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

For Lopez, “whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter,” a music source told the outlet. “She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.” After their breakup, the “Pa Ti” performer is said to be “doing well.” As her friend told the site, “Jennifer has been in these difficult situations before. She is not one to sit around and cry. Her kids make her the happiest.” Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their breakup on April 15 after four years together. The couple, who got engaged in March 2019, released a joint statement confirming their split at the time. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple wrote.

Their statement continued, “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The pair’s split comes one month after rumors swirled that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy. Initial reports on March 12 falsely claimed the pair had already broken up, yet Rodriguez and Lopez shut down the rumors the next day. “All the reports are inaccurate,” the couple told TMZ in a statement. “We are working through some things.” According to TMZ, no “third party” influenced their circumstances—but as Us Weekly’s source reveals, sometimes the “fear” of one is enough.