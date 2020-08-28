Jennifer Lopez Just Responded to Rumors She’s Buying The Mets With Alex Rodriguez

Their next investment? Jennifer Lopez responded to rumors she’s buying the New York Mets with Alex Rodriguez. J-Lo and A-Rod responded to the rumors in a recent episode of the former professional baseball player’s podcast, “The Corp.” In response to the claims, the “On the Floor” singer claimed there’s “nothing to report” about her buying the Major League Baseball player, though she wouldn’t mind becoming the first woman to own a major sports franchise like the Mets.

“In this day and age, that would be something that would be so amazing,” she said on the podcast’s Thursday, August 27, episode. “I don’t have anything to report on that end right now. But I think in every field, especially in institutions like Major League Baseball that are so American in this moment in time, it is important for diversity.”

She continued, “It is important for women to have positions of power that they’ve earned, and deserve, and can contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet. So of course I am for it.”

Rumors that Lopez and Rodriguez were investing in the Mets came after Variety reported in April that the couple retained JPJ Morgan Chase to raise capital toward a bid for the MLB team. Variety estimated that Rodriguez and Lopez’s combined net worth was $700 million. According to Forbes, the Mets is valued at $2.8 billion. Rumors were also fueled after TMZ published a photo of the couple touring the Mets’ stadium, Citi Field, in August.

A-Rod and J-Lo met in 2005 but didn’t start dating until 2017, three years after Lopez’s divorce from Marc Anthony. The couple got engaged in March 2019 in the Bahamas. J-Lo and A-Rod’s relationship came a year after Rodriguez retired from professional baseball in 2016. Before his retirement, he played with the New York Yankees for 12 years. “No athlete ever ends his or her career the way you want to. We all want to play forever,” he said at a press conference at the time. “But it doesn’t work that way. Accepting the end gracefully is part of being a professional athlete. Saying goodbye may be the hardest part of the job, but that’s what I’m doing today.”

In a March 2019 interview with People, Lopez opened up about her relationship with Rodriguez. “Everything that we do, we do together. He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger. We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together,” she said at the time.

Rodriguez added, “”We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most.”

Lopez shares two kids with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony: daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz, 12, and son Maximilian David Muñiz, 12. Rodriguez, for his part, is the father of two daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis: Natasha Alexander Rodriguez, 15, and Ella Alexander Rodriguez, 12. Before her relationships with Rodriguez and Anthony, Lopez was married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojai Noa from 1997 to 1998.