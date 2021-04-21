J-Lo Broke Up With A-Rod Because She Couldn’t Fully ‘Trust’ Him Amid ‘Fear’ of Infidelity

Moving on. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup reason was revealed, and it had to do which how much she could “trust” him.

J-Lo and A-Rod, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, announced their split in a statement to TODAY in April 2021. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Since then, however, fans have wondered why Lopez and Rodriguez split. We may now have our answer. A source told People on Wednesday, April 21, that Lopez’s decision to end her engagement to Rodriguez had a lot to do with how much she could “trust” him. “She insisted on it,” the insider said, referring to the breakup. “There are are too many issues that are unresolved.” The source continued, “She has been pretty miserable. And didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

A second insider also revealed that Lopez and Rodriguez’s relationship issues started during the current health crisis. “They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day,” the source said. The insider denied that Lopez’s decision to end the engagement was due to Rodriguez’s infidelity, though the rumors of his cheating did play a part in their split. “Whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter. She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them,” the insider said.

News of Lopez and Rodriguez’s breakup comes two months after rumors that the former New York Yankees player cheated on the Selena actress with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. At the Southern Charm season 7 reunion in February, Madison’s co-star, Craig Conover, claimed that she flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. After the rumors, Madison confirmed that she and Rodriguez had DM’d and FaceTimed but never had a romantic relationship.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Madison told Page Six at the time. “That’s the truth. [We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison also noted that she and A-Rod had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” Sources close to Rodriguez also confirmed that he and Madison had never met in person.