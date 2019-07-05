Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Might Be Breaking Up For An Insane Reason

Is nothing safe anymore? If the rumors are right, Hollywood’s reigning power couple could be over before they ever officially start their life as husband and wife — per Fox News, an inside source has spilled Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez breakup clue. So, while we’re hoping it’s nothing more than idle gossip, here’s the scoop.

Per Fox’s source, one of the couple’s greatest strengths is also one of their greatest weaknesses. “Friends have seen them argue frequently. There’s a lot of passion in their relationship, which helps and hurts the pair — especially when their personalities clash because you just know a blowup is about to ensue,” a source reportedly close to Lopez and Rodriguez told Fox News on Tuesday. The alleged insider added, “As much as their friends love seeing Alex and J-Lo together as royalty, there is great fear that the tension between them may prevent them from ever making it down the aisle.”

And, unfortunately, the high-profile pair may have hit their breaking point last week when Rodriguez made headlines for making a few controversial remarks about the couple’s interaction with reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.

CYMI, Rodriguez was chatting with Sports Illustrated when he perhaps got a little too comfortable for his own good. “We had a great table,” Rodriguez told the magazine of the couple’s seating at the gala. “The black guy from The Wire — Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is,” he joked about Lopez, before continuing, “Versace — Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

Oopsie. Guess no one ever told Rodriguez that loose lips sink ships and, according to Fox’s source, the comments could actually take his relationship with his superstar fiancée down. “J-Lo was incredibly upset at Alex because she expected him to know better. [She] basically told him that she doesn’t care what he says during his interviews as long as it doesn’t encroach on their family or her personal and professional relationships — and when Alex said what he said about Kylie, J.Lo felt he crossed the line.” Rodriguez did eventually try to walk his comments back after Kylie issued a public rebuttal, but the damage to his relationship was reportedly already done.

However, since reps for Rodriguez and Lopez haven’t responded to Fox News’ attempts to corroborate their source’s information, this latest breakup rumor remains hearsay for the time being (and hopefully forever).

