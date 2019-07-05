Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Might Be Breaking Up For An Insane Reason

Is nothing safe anymore? If the rumors are right, Hollywood’s reigning power couple could be over before they ever officially start their life as husband and wife — per Fox News, an inside source has spilled Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez breakup clue. So, while we’re hoping it’s nothing more than idle gossip, here’s the scoop.
Per Fox’s source, one of the couple’s greatest strengths is also one of their greatest weaknesses. “Friends have seen them argue frequently. There’s a lot of passion in their relationship, which helps and hurts the pair — especially when their personalities clash because you just know a blowup is about to ensue,” a source reportedly close to Lopez and Rodriguez told Fox News on Tuesday. The alleged insider added, “As much as their friends love seeing Alex and J-Lo together as royalty, there is great fear that the tension between them may prevent them from ever making it down the aisle.”
And, unfortunately, the high-profile pair may have hit their breaking point last week when Rodriguez made headlines for making a few controversial remarks about the couple’s interaction with reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.
CYMI, Rodriguez was chatting with Sports Illustrated when he perhaps got a little too comfortable for his own good. “We had a great table,” Rodriguez told the magazine of the couple’s seating at the gala. “The black guy from The Wire — Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is,” he joked about Lopez, before continuing, “Versace — Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”
Oopsie. Guess no one ever told Rodriguez that loose lips sink ships and, according to Fox’s source, the comments could actually take his relationship with his superstar fiancée down. “J-Lo was incredibly upset at Alex because she expected him to know better. [She] basically told him that she doesn’t care what he says during his interviews as long as it doesn’t encroach on their family or her personal and professional relationships — and when Alex said what he said about Kylie, J.Lo felt he crossed the line.” Rodriguez did eventually try to walk his comments back after Kylie issued a public rebuttal, but the damage to his relationship was reportedly already done.
However, since reps for Rodriguez and Lopez haven’t responded to Fox News’ attempts to corroborate their source’s information, this latest breakup rumor remains hearsay for the time being (and hopefully forever).
J.Lo is bold, brave and totally beautiful. We cannot think of anyone better to celebrate this Woman Crush Wednesday, so let's look back at some of Jenny From The Block's most iconic beauty looks.
At the Nosotros Golden Eagle Awards, 1996.
Jennifer Lopez was just another aspiring actress and Fly Girl...and then Selena happened, turning her into a household name overnight. We love her voluminous, dark curls and totally 90s raisin-colored lipstick.
At the Grammys, 1999.
This was the year that J.Lo released On the 6, proving that not only was she a talented actress with amazing hair, but girl could sing. Speaking of her hair: who among us didn't run straight to their hairdresser to recreate Jennifer's caramel lowlights and blunt, straight haircut? Ah, the late 90s were a heady time.
At the Grammys, 2000.
The dress that launched a thousand ships. Maybe it's just the natural evolution of fashion, but this gown looks downright modest now. The hair is augmented with a thick fall at the back, the eyeshadow is matte and smoky, the lips are peachy and her ample décolletage is shimmering within an inch of its life—so in other words, it's pure year 2000 glam, and we love it.
At the MTV Video Awards, 2000.
Points awarded for boldness.
At the Oscars, 2002.
Ok, so yes: the hair is A Lot. But if you look at the elements at play here, you can see J.Lo's personal beauty style beginning to emerge: voluminous hair, bronzed and dewy skin, nude lips, defined eyes with lots of false lashes. And really, if you took that hair down like 30%, this would still be a totally perfect look.
At the Oscars, 2003.
When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began dating, the world practically exploded. As the first celebrity couple given a cutesy couple portmanteau by the press, "Bennifer" both became A-list stars overnight—and this was really reflected in J.Lo's beauty look. The hair became sleek even more highlighted and the makeup was more expertly applied (you can even see some proto-Kardashian contouring here). Simple as it is, this makeup was a serious Beauty Moment: the sea-green eyeshadow and mink eyelashes caused an actual sensation at the time.
At the Gigli premiere, 2003.
We cannot tell a lie: Gigli was a terrible movie. J.Lo didn't let that faze her, serving intense Smoky Eye Realness at the premiere.
At the Met Gala, 2004.
At Fashion's night of nights, Jennifer kept her makeup simple and elegant like the queen she is: a braided updo (with diamond hairclips, naturally), glowing skin and bright red lips. We'd also like to comment on her amazing brows: not too thin, perfectly arched, a shade lighter than her hair. Perfection.
At the ALMA Awards, 2006.
Simple, elegant, perfect. By 2006, J.Lo had really elevated her signature look to an art form.
At Madonna And Gucci Host A Night To Benefit Raising Malawi & UNICEF, 2008.
Pregnant with twins Max and Emme, Jennifer really capitalized on the luxurious hair and glowing skin that accompanies being an expectant mother. We especially love her two-toned, slightly overdrawn lips; proof again that anything the Kardashians can do, J.Lo did better (and like ten years earlier).
At the Night Of Stars hosted by Fashion Group International, 2008.
Once again, J.Lo matches her gown to her eyeshadow; absolutely kills it while doing so.
At the Noche de Ninos Gala, 2009.
When it comes to bangs, finding the right length for your face is imperative. J.Lo knocks it out of the park with this loosely parted, lash-skimming fringe.
At the premiere of The Back Up Plan, 2010.
Her Royal Babeness doesn't often do the Old Hollywood look, but when she does, it's glorious. We're also all about this deeper hair color on her; it really sets off her dark eyes.
At the Met Gala, 2011.
At any other occasion, the mega-contoured cheekbones, glossy red lips and crazily long lashes would have been too much...but when the Met honors Alexander McQueen, you bring out the big guns. And Jennifer Lopez is nothing if not all about the biggest beauty guns.
At the American Idol Grand Finale, 2011.
Though it's not always seen as a prestige career move, American Idol totally revitalized Jennifer's career. It also apparently revitalized her hair, because damn, those are some amazing extensions. This is pretty much how our beach waves look in our dreams.
On the TCA Winter Press Tour, 2012.
Just in case you've been wondering if J.Lo looks absolutely radiant with bright pink lips, the answer is yes.
At the Oscars, 2012.
Tightly pulled back hair, dramatic cat eyes, her signature nude lips...this Oscars look makes all other Oscars looks feel bad about themselves.
At the Met Gala, 2013.
Jennifer Lopez' look is many things, but edgy is rarely one of them; but at the Met Gala celebrating Punk's evolution, she brought it. People often get dressing for the theme wrong when it comes to the Met Gala, but this high, impeccably styled fauxhawk paired with dark, smoky eyes is the perfect way to acknowledge the exhibit without wearing a straight-up costume.
At the Billboard Music Awards, 2014.
While we marvel at J.Lo's majestic hair, let us also take a moment to admire her face. This woman has literally not aged in twenty years! How is this possible?!
At the American Music Awards, 2014.
With her hair pushed back, her cheekbones contoured and her smoky eyes augmented with shades of plum and bronze, this red carpet look is a show-stopper.
At the Billboard Music Awards, 2015.
This is the era of J.Lo's contour. Bow down to those cheekbones, everyone.
At the Tony Awards, 2015.
With her newly short hair and vampy, dark lips, J.Lo stunned on the red carpet of Broadway's most glamorous night. She's so magnificent; we love you, Jennifer!
