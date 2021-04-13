J-Lo & A-Rod Are ‘Completely Back On’ After Split Rumors—But There’s Still ‘Work’ to Be Done

A month after sparking rumors of a breakup, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are back together—and according to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, the couple are now focused on “doing their best to work things out.”

The “In the Morning” singer, 51, and the former New York Yankee, 45, are said to be “completely back on” following reports that they split in March 2021 over allegations that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. As Hollywood Life‘s source explains, “It’s not been an easy road, but they are committed to it.” According to the insider, the couple decided to give things another shot for the sake of their rare love and blended family.

“Their lives are so intertwined in their businesses and with the kids that it was really worth it to them to put in the work and make it happen,” the insider revealed. “They really love each other’s children and are one big, giant family and that’s hard to find. They both realize that. There’s still a lot that needs to be done, but Jennifer has made it clear she does not want to lose Alex.”

Lopez and Rodriguez first sparked rumors of a split in March 2021, but the couple were quick to deny the reports in a statement to TMZ. “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” the pair, who got engaged in March 2019, shared at the time.

Following their response, sources told Hollywood Life that their kids were a big reason behind why they continued “working” on their relationship. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Their four children were reportedly “blindsided” by rumors of their split at the time.

Hollywood Life’s source now notes that Lopez is giving it her all with Rodriguez as she isn’t interested in going “through a public breakup” again. Prior to her relationship with the MLB star, Lopez was married and divorced three times to Anthony from 2004 to 2014, along with Criss Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.

“Jennifer doesn’t put up with anything that doesn’t serve her, but this whole thing with Alex has made her realize she doesn’t want to go through a public breakup like this again without giving it her all and she felt that there was still a way to make this work,” the source revealed. “They’re doing much better than when the reports first came out of a split. They seem to be in sync again now.”