Links to Click: J.Lo To Release New Album, Courtney Love Thinks She Found Malaysia Plane, More

Here are some of the day’s buzziest stories from around the Web!

1. Jennifer Lopez has announced she will be releasing a new album in June. In addition to French Montana, Robin Thicke, Tyga and Maxwell will be featured on the LP. [MTV]

2. Courtney Love has joined in on the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines plane, posting a photo of where she thinks it might be. [Facebook]

3. “The Voice” makeup artist, Darcy Gilmore spills her backstage secrets from the show and what it’s actually like to transform the contestants for each competition. [Beauty High]

4. About time! Pixar has announced they are working on not one but TWO sequels. Cars 3 & The Incredibles 2 are officially happening. [The Hollywood Reporter]

5. Happy birthday Lily Collins! See how the Hollywood starlet (and her brows) have changed over the years. [Daily Makeover]

6. You will never believe how much M.I.A. is being charged for flipping off cameras during the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show. [NBC Sports]

7. Farrah Abraham has releases her latest single “Blowin” and it’s as horrible (if not more) than you would expect. [YouTube]

8. We found the perfect inspiration for your next summer garden party! Recreate the incredible decor from the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco’s Mid-Winter Gala with these three easy steps. [The Vivant]