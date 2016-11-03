Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s Ageless, Looks Better Than Ever in This Pic

It’s nothing new that Jennifer Lopez is a force to be reckoned with, but every so often, a photo of her surfaces that makes us wonder if she might actually be a vampire. And this afternoon, when she posted a truly sizzlin’ selfie from bed, she reminded us all that (a) she’s definitely immortal; (b) long before Kim Kardashian, she was the one known for her booty (and ushered in a whole new frontier of girls who are all about the belfie); and (c) she may be 47, but she’s not above taking a selfie. (Oh, hey, rose gold iPhone!)

Though Lopez may have come before Kardashian, it’s possible that the chanteuse was inspired by Kardashian’s famous Instagram post from a few years ago. Her black bodysuit is almost identical to the white one Kardashian donned to show off her post-baby body (after giving birth to North West), and though the pose is not exactly the same, it’s similar enough to wonder if this pic is in homage to the one that preceded it. Or, perhaps she got her inspiration from one miss Nicki Minaj, who posted a series of on-the-bed bodysuit pics earlier this year to celebrate Independence Day (?).

In any event, no one looks this good without a healthy serving of good genes, but Lopez has been happy to share her thoughts on inner and outer beauty over the years, and it’s clear that she looks like this because she follows a pretty strict regimen. First off, she eschews certain vices: “I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine,” she told Us Weekly. “That really wrecks your skin as you get older.”

What’s more, she sticks to lots of greens at home, keeping her diet full of fresh, leafy veggies. “We eat a lot of green vegetables, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and kale,” she said.

Also, note to self, having bicoastal trainers doesn’t hurt. “When I am in New York I work out with David Kirsch—he’s an amazing trainer,” she said. “When I’m in LA, I work with Tracy Anderson. I like the balance that they both give me. They have two totally different approaches. I like switching it up with my body.”

As to actual products—since you’re probably not about to book two trainer just to mix it up—Lopez has said she favors Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream. Yeah—definitely not La Mer, which she was rumored to use by the tubful back in the day. She also swears by a good sunscreen on the daily, stays out of the sun when possible, and skips makeup as often as she can. “I don’t wear a lot of makeup when not working and am a firm believer in SPF,” she told InStyle. “I try not to stay out in the sun too long.”

One last tip: Lopez is a big proponent of sleep—ideally, an insane number of hours, which none of us will ever get, ever. “The number one tip is to always get enough sleep,” she told InStyle. “Ideally I would love to get nine or 10 hours of sleep, but either way, I always make sure I get at least eight.” And with a quiet mind comes a healthy body. “I also definitely think beauty comes from within—you have to have keep your mind, soul, body and spirit in sync,” she said. “I am a firm believer in meditating and when you are happy and feel joy and love, you radiate beauty.”

So, there you have it. Work out, eat well, avoid caffeine, don’t drink or smoke, get enough sleep, meditate, and slather on German face cream and SPF at every chance you get. Oh, and possibly use La Mer religiously. Those rumors were never confirmed nor denied.