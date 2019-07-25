StyleCaster
Share

We Must Discuss Jennifer Lopez’s Glorious Birthday Party Photos

What's hot
StyleCaster

We Must Discuss Jennifer Lopez’s Glorious Birthday Party Photos

Aramide Tinubu
by
Jennifer Lopez
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Shutterstock.

It’s her party! Jennifer Lopez’s 50th birthday party photos are golden and glorious, and we so wish we were there. In case you haven’t caught on, Jenny from the block turned 50 on July 24th, and she celebrated in the most epic way. Lopez spent her grand day in Miami with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and a few of her close friends. DJ Khaled, Ashanti, and Fat Joe were just a few of the famous faces that joined J.Lo and A-Rod at Gloria Estefan’s estate for her massive soiree.

There was a ton of dancing and major PDA between Lopez and her hunny. The party came after the former New York Yankee shared the most loving and romantic post on his Instagram account for J.Lo. He said in part, “[You’re] the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother [and] the best performer. We love you.” However, the beautiful video isn’t the only gift J.Lo received from her soon-to-be husband. A.Rod also gifted her with a $187,000 cherry red 2019 Porsche 911 GT3.

Cries in poor.

But back to Lopez’s soiree. The Hustlers actress showed up to the party in a gold Versace gown, gold platform shoes, massive hoop earrings and a big smile on her face.  In addition to the love, dancing, and musical performances–there was also a humongous 10-tier gold and black cake, which was adorned with white orchids and sparklers!

jennifer lopez birthday We Must Discuss Jennifer Lopezs Glorious Birthday Party Photos

Image: Shutterstock.

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez birthday kiss We Must Discuss Jennifer Lopezs Glorious Birthday Party Photos

Image: Shutterstock.

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez partt We Must Discuss Jennifer Lopezs Glorious Birthday Party Photos

Image: Shutterstock.

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez birthday cake We Must Discuss Jennifer Lopezs Glorious Birthday Party Photos

Image: Shutterstock.

The night ended in a splash of fireworks. What an epic way to celebrate life and the fact that J.Lo has clearly found the fountain of youth.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
1992
1992

Yes, that's right: This photo was taken in 1992. As in, 25 years ago. But it basically could've been taken yesterday.

1995
1995

At the premiere of My Family in Hollywood.

1998
1998

At the MTV VMAs, looking very '90s.

1999
1999
At FHM's Sexiest Woman of the Year awards, looking mighty pleased with herself. 
2001
2001

Performing in Barcelona, showing off her signature washboard abs.

2004
2004
At the Man on Fire premiere at Mann's National Theater in Westwood, California.
2005
2005
At the NRJ Music Awards at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, wearing an outfit that can only be described as J.Lo-chic. 
2008
2008
With Marc Anthony at the Met Gala in NYC.
2009
2009

At a fashion event in Tokyo, looking younger than ever.

2011
2011

Onstage and killing it in Uncasville, Connecticut.

2012
2012

With sleek hair and a plunging neckline at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, this could be J.Lo circa 2002—or 1992, for that matter.

2013
2013
At the Golden Globes, looking every bit the movie star. 

2014
2014

Wearing a minidress like she invented them.

2015
2015

At an American Idol panel discussion, looking polished and chic.

2017
2017

At the Met Gala, looking completely ageless.

View this post on Instagram

December 2018 @instylemagazine

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

View this post on Instagram

December 2018 @instylemagazine

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

2018

She's seriously about to hit 50 and looks like this. 

2019

JLo kicking off Leo season and looking killer. 

2019

JLo performing at Madison Square Garden. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

27 & Happy—Selena Gomez Discusses Love, Life & What She's Learned

27 & Happy—Selena Gomez Discusses Love, Life & What She's Learned
  • 1992
  • 1995
  • 1998
  • 1999
  • 2001
  • 2004
  • 2005
  • 2008
  • 2009
  • 2011
  • 2012
  • 2013
  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2017
  • 2018
  • 2019
  • 2019
Tags:
share