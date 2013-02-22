See Jennifer Lawrence’s First Miss Dior Campaign

Although it was announced back in October that Jennifer Lawrence would be the face of the Dior’s younger-skewing handbag line Miss Dior, the campaign photos surfaced today. Lawrence certainly looks elegant and chic in Raf Simons’s couture creations on the red carpet, but we have to admit we’re still relatively baffled by this casting choice.

Of course, with her “Silver Linings Playbook” Oscar nomination and the success of “The Hunger Games” franchise, the 22-year-old is having a major moment, so it’s not shocking that the brand would want to align themselves with her (not to mention the fact that young girls look up to her, which in turn means they might be more apt to buy a Dior handbag). And while the photos themselves are striking, but we can’t help but note they barely look like her.

The previous face of the Miss Dior handbag was Mila Kunis, who apparently is too preoccupied wearing sweatpants and hanging out with Ashton Kutcher to fulfill her duties.

What do you think of Lawrence’s first campaign?